Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
1808 S 284th Ln
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

1808 S 284th Ln

1808 South 284th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1808 South 284th Lane, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious like new Condo for Lease (Redondo) - Property Id: 150966

Like new Condo for Lease
Beautiful, large one bedroom condo. Great neighbors, private stairwell, private patio, carport parking. Quite, well maintained community.

Top (2nd floor) end unit with only one common wall.
Stainless steel appliances.
Granite and travertine tile counter tops in kitchen with hardwood floors.
Travertine tile countertops in bathroom.
Huge walk-in closet
Huge bathroom
Full size washer and dryer
Stairs are not shared with any another unit.
780 sq. ft. 1 bedroom
Vaulted Ceilings
Fireplace
Crown molding.
Private patio with secure storage.
Plenty of guest parking
You have access to the cabana that has access to
2 pools, free tanning, gym, Jacuzzi, racquet ball, pool table, cabana.
No indoor smoking.
Pets are welcome.
Qualifications:
Income 3x's rent
Clean criminal record
No evictions
600 or more credit score
Thank
$500 deposit / $350 refundable.
Small pets $300 refundable deposit.

Visit Village at Redondo Condominiums
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150966p
Property Id 150966

(RLNE5117078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

