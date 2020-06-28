1808 S 284th Ln

Amenities
Spacious like new Condo for Lease (Redondo) - Property Id: 150966
Like new Condo for Lease
Beautiful, large one bedroom condo. Great neighbors, private stairwell, private patio, carport parking. Quite, well maintained community.
Top (2nd floor) end unit with only one common wall.
Stainless steel appliances.
Granite and travertine tile counter tops in kitchen with hardwood floors.
Travertine tile countertops in bathroom.
Huge walk-in closet
Huge bathroom
Full size washer and dryer
Stairs are not shared with any another unit.
780 sq. ft. 1 bedroom
Vaulted Ceilings
Fireplace
Crown molding.
Private patio with secure storage.
Plenty of guest parking
You have access to the cabana that has access to
2 pools, free tanning, gym, Jacuzzi, racquet ball, pool table, cabana.
No indoor smoking.
Pets are welcome.
Qualifications:
Income 3x's rent
Clean criminal record
No evictions
600 or more credit score
$500 deposit / $350 refundable.
Small pets $300 refundable deposit.
Visit Village at Redondo Condominiums
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150966p
