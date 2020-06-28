1808 S 284th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Spacious like new Condo for Lease (Redondo) - Property Id: 150966



Beautiful, large one bedroom condo. Great neighbors, private stairwell, private patio, carport parking. Quite, well maintained community.



Top (2nd floor) end unit with only one common wall.

Stainless steel appliances.

Granite and travertine tile counter tops in kitchen with hardwood floors.

Travertine tile countertops in bathroom.

Huge walk-in closet

Huge bathroom

Full size washer and dryer

Stairs are not shared with any another unit.

780 sq. ft. 1 bedroom

Vaulted Ceilings

Fireplace

Crown molding.

Private patio with secure storage.

Plenty of guest parking

You have access to the cabana that has access to

2 pools, free tanning, gym, Jacuzzi, racquet ball, pool table, cabana.

No indoor smoking.

Pets are welcome.

Qualifications:

Income 3x's rent

Clean criminal record

No evictions

600 or more credit score

$500 deposit / $350 refundable.

Small pets $300 refundable deposit.



Visit Village at Redondo Condominiums

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150966p

Property Id 150966



(RLNE5117078)