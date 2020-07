Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard media room online portal playground

Barkley Ridge was built with a simple idea in mind - to create a relaxing and stimulating affordable housing community rich in features and amenities and built within a beautiful and natural setting. Relax in your new home by the *electric fireplace, or take a stroll on the nature trail and recharge with the beauty of your surroundings. Take comfort in an all-appliance package offering a washer, dryer and kitchen appliances. Come to Barkley Ridge and leave the ordinary behind.