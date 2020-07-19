1120 SW 320th place

Amenities

This is the lower portion of a house in the beautiful, safe neighborhood of Westridge Subdivision. Everything huge, huge space (1,425 sq. ft), huge two bedrooms with huge closet spaces, a huge utility room, one full huge bathroom in a nice, safe, beautiful neighborhood of Federal Way, itâs a 5-10-minute drive to I-5 and 167, also walking distance to grocery store (Safeway) and the library, and the Commons Mall. The kitchen is loaded with cabinets, granite countertop and has room for a floating island or small table. This place has:

* washer and dryer

* fireplace

* large living room

* refrigerator

* oven and microwave

***This is a NO SMOKING, NO PETS unit****

*** $1,500 + utilities (gas, electricity, and internet)

One month advance, one month deposit + $300 security deposit refundable when moving out