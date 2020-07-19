All apartments in Federal Way
1120 SW 320th place
Last updated February 27 2020 at 7:39 PM

1120 SW 320th place

1120 Southwest 320th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Southwest 320th Place, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This is the lower portion of a house in the beautiful, safe neighborhood of Westridge Subdivision. Everything huge, huge space (1,425 sq. ft), huge two bedrooms with huge closet spaces, a huge utility room, one full huge bathroom in a nice, safe, beautiful neighborhood of Federal Way, itâs a 5-10-minute drive to I-5 and 167, also walking distance to grocery store (Safeway) and the library, and the Commons Mall. The kitchen is loaded with cabinets, granite countertop and has room for a floating island or small table. This place has:
* washer and dryer
* fireplace
* large living room
* refrigerator
* oven and microwave
***This is a NO SMOKING, NO PETS unit****
*** $1,500 + utilities (gas, electricity, and internet)
One month advance, one month deposit + $300 security deposit refundable when moving out

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 SW 320th place have any available units?
1120 SW 320th place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 SW 320th place have?
Some of 1120 SW 320th place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 SW 320th place currently offering any rent specials?
1120 SW 320th place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 SW 320th place pet-friendly?
No, 1120 SW 320th place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 1120 SW 320th place offer parking?
Yes, 1120 SW 320th place offers parking.
Does 1120 SW 320th place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 SW 320th place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 SW 320th place have a pool?
No, 1120 SW 320th place does not have a pool.
Does 1120 SW 320th place have accessible units?
No, 1120 SW 320th place does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 SW 320th place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 SW 320th place has units with dishwashers.
