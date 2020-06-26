All apartments in Everett
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

920 Wetmore Ave

920 Wetmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

920 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Northwest Everett

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bedroom Home in Everett! - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath with stand up shower home in Everett! Great central location close to the hospital and shopping. Home has a cute front porch as well as back deck. Wood burning stove and washer and dryer included. Small dogs and cats ok. 12 month lease. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Garage not rented with the house.

Close to I5 for freeway access.
A must see! Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE4933959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Wetmore Ave have any available units?
920 Wetmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Wetmore Ave have?
Some of 920 Wetmore Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Wetmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
920 Wetmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Wetmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Wetmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 920 Wetmore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 920 Wetmore Ave offers parking.
Does 920 Wetmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 Wetmore Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Wetmore Ave have a pool?
No, 920 Wetmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 920 Wetmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 920 Wetmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Wetmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Wetmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
