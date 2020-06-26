920 Wetmore Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 Bedroom Home in Everett! - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath with stand up shower home in Everett! Great central location close to the hospital and shopping. Home has a cute front porch as well as back deck. Wood burning stove and washer and dryer included. Small dogs and cats ok. 12 month lease. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Garage not rented with the house.



Close to I5 for freeway access.

A must see! Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing today!



(RLNE4933959)