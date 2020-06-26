920 Wetmore Ave

920 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA 98201 Northwest Everett
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Charming 2 Bedroom Home in Everett! - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath with stand up shower home in Everett! Great central location close to the hospital and shopping. Home has a cute front porch as well as back deck. Wood burning stove and washer and dryer included. Small dogs and cats ok. 12 month lease. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Garage not rented with the house.
Close to I5 for freeway access. A must see! Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing today!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
