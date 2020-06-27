All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 906 116th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
906 116th Pl SE
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

906 116th Pl SE

906 116th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

906 116th Pl SE, Everett, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
single family in Silver Lake - Amazing Silver Lake location. This home features hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a gas fireplace. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a laundry area. Plenty of storage with the oversized 2 car garage. There is a community yard that the HOA maintains. Walking distance to Silver Lake Park, shopping and the bus line.

- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/64c37f1084

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5008269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 116th Pl SE have any available units?
906 116th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 116th Pl SE have?
Some of 906 116th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 116th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
906 116th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 116th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 116th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 906 116th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 906 116th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 906 116th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 116th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 116th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 906 116th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 906 116th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 906 116th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 906 116th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 116th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Sofi Lakeside
12402 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College