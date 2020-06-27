906 116th Pl SE

Amenities

single family in Silver Lake - Amazing Silver Lake location. This home features hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a gas fireplace. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a laundry area. Plenty of storage with the oversized 2 car garage. There is a community yard that the HOA maintains. Walking distance to Silver Lake Park, shopping and the bus line.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5008269)