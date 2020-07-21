7510 7th Dr. W

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautifully updated duplex is ready for move in! It features 1400 sq ft with 2 Large Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Newer Stove and Dishwasher. Like New Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator. Open Galley Style Kitchen with adjoining Dining Area. Living Room with with Slider access to the large Fully Fenced Back Yard and an Electric Fireplace! Master Suite has 2 large Closets and On-Suite Full Bath. Laundry Room complete with washer and dryer, unit also includes a One Car Garage and Fully Fenced Back Yard



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,100



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.



Pet Policy: 1 Dog Allowed, 30lbs or less (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,700, Security Deposit $1,700 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property.