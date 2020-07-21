All apartments in Everett
7510 7th Dr. W
Last updated August 30 2019 at 1:43 AM

7510 7th Dr. W

7510 7th Drive West
Location

7510 7th Drive West, Everett, WA 98203
Evergreen

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
This beautifully updated duplex is ready for move in! It features 1400 sq ft with 2 Large Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Newer Stove and Dishwasher. Like New Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator. Open Galley Style Kitchen with adjoining Dining Area. Living Room with with Slider access to the large Fully Fenced Back Yard and an Electric Fireplace! Master Suite has 2 large Closets and On-Suite Full Bath. Laundry Room complete with washer and dryer, unit also includes a One Car Garage and Fully Fenced Back Yard

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,100

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.

Pet Policy: 1 Dog Allowed, 30lbs or less (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,700, Security Deposit $1,700 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7510 7th Dr. W have any available units?
7510 7th Dr. W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 7510 7th Dr. W have?
Some of 7510 7th Dr. W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7510 7th Dr. W currently offering any rent specials?
7510 7th Dr. W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7510 7th Dr. W pet-friendly?
Yes, 7510 7th Dr. W is pet friendly.
Does 7510 7th Dr. W offer parking?
Yes, 7510 7th Dr. W offers parking.
Does 7510 7th Dr. W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7510 7th Dr. W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7510 7th Dr. W have a pool?
No, 7510 7th Dr. W does not have a pool.
Does 7510 7th Dr. W have accessible units?
No, 7510 7th Dr. W does not have accessible units.
Does 7510 7th Dr. W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7510 7th Dr. W has units with dishwashers.
