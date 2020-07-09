All apartments in Everett
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

629 57th St Sw

629 57th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

629 57th Street Southwest, Everett, WA 98203
Harborview-Seahurst-Glenhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Everett. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly.This lovely home has been waiting for you. Vinyl plank and carpet flooring and updated hardware are found throughout the interior. The kitchen features stylish counters, matching appliances and modern cabinets. You'll love spending time with friends and family in the living room with a stylish fireplace. You'll love the covered front porch as well! Don't wait, apply online today! contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 57th St Sw have any available units?
629 57th St Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 57th St Sw have?
Some of 629 57th St Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 57th St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
629 57th St Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 57th St Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 57th St Sw is pet friendly.
Does 629 57th St Sw offer parking?
Yes, 629 57th St Sw offers parking.
Does 629 57th St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 57th St Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 57th St Sw have a pool?
No, 629 57th St Sw does not have a pool.
Does 629 57th St Sw have accessible units?
No, 629 57th St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 629 57th St Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 57th St Sw has units with dishwashers.

