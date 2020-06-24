4 - 74th Street SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5bed/1.5bth Home in Everett is Available Now! - This move in ready two story home has 5 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Home includes living room with wood burning fireplace, kitchen with updated appliances, utility room with washer/dryer hookups and spacious backyard. Close to shopping, schools and bus lines.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



