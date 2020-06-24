All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 4 - 74th Street SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
4 - 74th Street SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4 - 74th Street SW

4 74th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Evergreen
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4 74th Street Southwest, Everett, WA 98203
Evergreen

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5bed/1.5bth Home in Everett is Available Now! - This move in ready two story home has 5 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Home includes living room with wood burning fireplace, kitchen with updated appliances, utility room with washer/dryer hookups and spacious backyard. Close to shopping, schools and bus lines.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE4722973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 - 74th Street SW have any available units?
4 - 74th Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 - 74th Street SW have?
Some of 4 - 74th Street SW's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 - 74th Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
4 - 74th Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 - 74th Street SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 - 74th Street SW is pet friendly.
Does 4 - 74th Street SW offer parking?
No, 4 - 74th Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 4 - 74th Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 - 74th Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 - 74th Street SW have a pool?
No, 4 - 74th Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 4 - 74th Street SW have accessible units?
No, 4 - 74th Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4 - 74th Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 - 74th Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way
Everett, WA 98208
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE
Everett, WA 98208
Sage
1730 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College