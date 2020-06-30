All apartments in Everett
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

2334 Howard Ave

2334 Howard Avenue · (509) 774-3200
Location

2334 Howard Avenue, Everett, WA 98203
Pinehurst

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,255

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to 2334 Howard Avenue! This entire building was recently renovated and upgraded, unit has 772 sq ft with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Large Living room and modern Kitchen comes with all appliances and newer flooring. Has an Eat-In-Dining area and Laundry closet with Washer and Dryer. This is a ground floor unit and includes one Covered Off-street Parking space.

Pets allowed with breed or weight restriction 30lbs
1 Pet - $500 ½ refundable (Refundable Deposit - $250; Non-Refundable Fee - $250)
2 Pets - $600 ½ refundable (Refundable Deposit - $300; Non-Refundable Fee - $300)
Pet Rent-$25 per month for 1 pet or $50 per month for 2 pets

We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property must complete the online application/screening. Lease Requirements:
- Credit score of 600+
- No Felony Convictions
- No Bankruptcies
- No Evictions
- Good Rental History
- Min. monthly income requirement $3,700.00

Applications must include:
- Copy of Photo ID (both sides)
- Photo of Pet(s)
- 2 months current pay stubs
- Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases
- No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit: $1,255, Security Deposit $1,255 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property.

Amenities: Covered parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

