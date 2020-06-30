2334 Howard Ave

Amenities
Welcome to 2334 Howard Avenue! This entire building was recently renovated and upgraded, unit has 772 sq ft with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Large Living room and modern Kitchen comes with all appliances and newer flooring. Has an Eat-In-Dining area and Laundry closet with Washer and Dryer. This is a ground floor unit and includes one Covered Off-street Parking space.
Pets allowed with breed or weight restriction 30lbs
1 Pet - $500 ½ refundable (Refundable Deposit - $250; Non-Refundable Fee - $250)
2 Pets - $600 ½ refundable (Refundable Deposit - $300; Non-Refundable Fee - $300)
Pet Rent-$25 per month for 1 pet or $50 per month for 2 pets
We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property must complete the online application/screening. Lease Requirements:
- Credit score of 600+
- No Felony Convictions
- No Bankruptcies
- No Evictions
- Good Rental History
- Min. monthly income requirement $3,700.00
Applications must include:
- Copy of Photo ID (both sides)
- Photo of Pet(s)
- 2 months current pay stubs
- Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases
- No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.
Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit: $1,255, Security Deposit $1,255 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property.
Amenities: Covered parking