2334 Howard Ave

Welcome to 2334 Howard Avenue! This entire building was recently renovated and upgraded, unit has 772 sq ft with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Large Living room and modern Kitchen comes with all appliances and newer flooring. Has an Eat-In-Dining area and Laundry closet with Washer and Dryer. This is a ground floor unit and includes one Covered Off-street Parking space.



Pets allowed with breed or weight restriction 30lbs

1 Pet - $500 ½ refundable (Refundable Deposit - $250; Non-Refundable Fee - $250)

2 Pets - $600 ½ refundable (Refundable Deposit - $300; Non-Refundable Fee - $300)

Pet Rent-$25 per month for 1 pet or $50 per month for 2 pets



We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property must complete the online application/screening. Lease Requirements:

- Credit score of 600+

- No Felony Convictions

- No Bankruptcies

- No Evictions

- Good Rental History

- Min. monthly income requirement $3,700.00



Applications must include:

- Copy of Photo ID (both sides)

- Photo of Pet(s)

- 2 months current pay stubs

- Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases

- No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit: $1,255, Security Deposit $1,255 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property.



Amenities: Covered parking