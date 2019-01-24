2031 Rucker Avenue

Amenities

MJ Rental Properties has Everetts best corporate housing.



The Marlborough is the original luxury apartment building in Everett. Built in 1914 it is a beautiful historic building on Rucker Avenue in Everett in the area of stately homes. We have a lovely fully furnished one bedroom. Unit is on the third floor. Your unit opens out to a huge grand lobby.

Includes all utilities, sewer, water, garbage, cable and internet. A garage space is available for $50.00



Our tenants are primarily contractors for Boeing, Providence Hospital and NAVY, but we are happy to have any person in need of short term housing. We have a 3 month minimum stay but no maximum. We allow nuetered cats with an additional pet deposit, but no dogs of any size. We are 10 minutes from Boeing Mukilteo and walking distance to Providence Everett.



This is a non-smoking building. Good credit a must.



