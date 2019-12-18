Amenities

new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

1911 78th Pl SE Available 09/15/19 4 bed+Office 3 bath in Everett! Available in September! - New and beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2435 sqft Alphine Heights townhouse for rent! This spacious main floor with 9' ceilings, offers an open & inviting Great room/dining room concept that will keep your party guests mingling. Awesome kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops, rich cabinetry, Stainless appliances & peninsula/breakfast bar. Upstairs your Master has a private bath & Walk in closet. Included features-2 car tandem garage with ample storage space & back yard fencing. No Pets. Schedule a tour today! Pictures are of a similar unit! Available in for a September 15th move in!



-Beautiful new construction

-Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances

-Office Perfect for working from home!

-Attached garage!



Terms:

-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move in

-First month rent is due on move in

-$49 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)

-$100 admin fee

-1 year lease minimum. Longer term lease available!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5098294)