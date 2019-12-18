All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 1911 78th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
1911 78th Pl SE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

1911 78th Pl SE

1911 78th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1911 78th Pl SE, Everett, WA 98203
Pinehurst

Amenities

new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
1911 78th Pl SE Available 09/15/19 4 bed+Office 3 bath in Everett! Available in September! - New and beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2435 sqft Alphine Heights townhouse for rent! This spacious main floor with 9' ceilings, offers an open & inviting Great room/dining room concept that will keep your party guests mingling. Awesome kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops, rich cabinetry, Stainless appliances & peninsula/breakfast bar. Upstairs your Master has a private bath & Walk in closet. Included features-2 car tandem garage with ample storage space & back yard fencing. No Pets. Schedule a tour today! Pictures are of a similar unit! Available in for a September 15th move in!

-Beautiful new construction
-Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances
-Office Perfect for working from home!
-Attached garage!

Terms:
-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move in
-First month rent is due on move in
-$49 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)
-$100 admin fee
-1 year lease minimum. Longer term lease available!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5098294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 78th Pl SE have any available units?
1911 78th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 78th Pl SE have?
Some of 1911 78th Pl SE's amenities include new construction, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 78th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
1911 78th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 78th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 1911 78th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 1911 78th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 1911 78th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 1911 78th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 78th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 78th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 1911 78th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 1911 78th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 1911 78th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 78th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 78th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr
Everett, WA 98204
Sage
1730 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE
Everett, WA 98208
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College