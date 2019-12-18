Amenities
1911 78th Pl SE Available 09/15/19 4 bed+Office 3 bath in Everett! Available in September! - New and beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2435 sqft Alphine Heights townhouse for rent! This spacious main floor with 9' ceilings, offers an open & inviting Great room/dining room concept that will keep your party guests mingling. Awesome kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops, rich cabinetry, Stainless appliances & peninsula/breakfast bar. Upstairs your Master has a private bath & Walk in closet. Included features-2 car tandem garage with ample storage space & back yard fencing. No Pets. Schedule a tour today! Pictures are of a similar unit! Available in for a September 15th move in!
-Beautiful new construction
-Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances
-Office Perfect for working from home!
-Attached garage!
Terms:
-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move in
-First month rent is due on move in
-$49 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)
-$100 admin fee
-1 year lease minimum. Longer term lease available!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5098294)