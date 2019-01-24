All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 1902 State Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
1902 State Street
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

1902 State Street

1902 State St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1902 State St, Everett, WA 98201
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2bedroom, 1bath 1920s Home in North Everett - This Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1920s home features lovely hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen, newer appliances and classic North Everett charm. Close to shopping, bus lines and schools, this property is move-in ready today! Small dogs under 20lbs and cats are negotiable.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5595651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 State Street have any available units?
1902 State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 1902 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1902 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1902 State Street is pet friendly.
Does 1902 State Street offer parking?
No, 1902 State Street does not offer parking.
Does 1902 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 State Street have a pool?
No, 1902 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1902 State Street have accessible units?
No, 1902 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 State Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Sage
1730 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW
Everett, WA 98204
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Tessera Apartments
1304 Bruskrud Rd.
Everett, WA 98595
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College