1410 West Casino Road Unit A5

Classic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex home property rental in the Westmont neighborhood in Everett. Feel free to use the single dedicated parking in the detached garage.



The cozy, unfurnished interior features carpet floors, recessed lighting, and a fireplace. The kitchen comes with laminated countertops, cabinets and drawers with ample storage, and ready-to-use appliances. A vanity cabinet surmounted by a mirror and a curtain-partitioned shower/tub combo, furnished its bathroom. Includes a washer, dryer, and electric heating for climate control. Enjoy the relaxing balcony with a pleasant view of the area. Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.



Additional Details: Pets no heavier than 25 lbs. are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Walter E. Hall Park and Kasch Park.



