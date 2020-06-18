All apartments in Everett
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:51 AM

1410 West Casino Road Unit A5

1410 West Casino Road · (408) 917-0430
Location

1410 West Casino Road, Everett, WA 98204
Westmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Classic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex home property rental in the Westmont neighborhood in Everett. Feel free to use the single dedicated parking in the detached garage.

The cozy, unfurnished interior features carpet floors, recessed lighting, and a fireplace. The kitchen comes with laminated countertops, cabinets and drawers with ample storage, and ready-to-use appliances. A vanity cabinet surmounted by a mirror and a curtain-partitioned shower/tub combo, furnished its bathroom. Includes a washer, dryer, and electric heating for climate control. Enjoy the relaxing balcony with a pleasant view of the area. Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.

Additional Details: Pets no heavier than 25 lbs. are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Walter E. Hall Park and Kasch Park.

(RLNE5666004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

