All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 1324 E. Marine View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
1324 E. Marine View Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

1324 E. Marine View Drive

1324 East Marine View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1324 East Marine View Drive, Everett, WA 98201
Delta

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1324 E. Marine View Drive Available 06/20/19 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent on E. Marine Drive! - Charming rambler with vaulted ceiling, 3 bedrooms & 2 baths . 1343 sf with 24X28 insulated garage/spacious shop with 10' doors. Front door faces E. Marine View Drive but home/garage is easily accessed through alley at back. Double Pane Storm windows, High Tech cabling, All Gas appliances & fireplace. Covered porches front & back. First months rent and deposit moves you in! Please call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing! No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4924901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 E. Marine View Drive have any available units?
1324 E. Marine View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 1324 E. Marine View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1324 E. Marine View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 E. Marine View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1324 E. Marine View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 1324 E. Marine View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1324 E. Marine View Drive offers parking.
Does 1324 E. Marine View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 E. Marine View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 E. Marine View Drive have a pool?
No, 1324 E. Marine View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1324 E. Marine View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1324 E. Marine View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 E. Marine View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 E. Marine View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 E. Marine View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 E. Marine View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
The Stinson
133 124th St SE
Everett, WA 98208
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208
Helm
101 128th Street
Everett, WA 98208
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Lakeside Apartments
747 75th St SE
Everett, WA 98203
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208

Similar Pages

Everett 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEverett 2 Bedroom Apartments
Everett Apartments with BalconiesEverett Pet Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College