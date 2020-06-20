All apartments in Everett
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 PM

10721 7th Ave SE

10721 7th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

10721 7th Avenue Southeast, Everett, WA 98208
Everett Mall South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Priced to rent fast! Don't miss out on this 3 bed 1.75 bath rambler with Large Formal Dining area off kitchen w/ Pantry, and New Stainless Steel Appliances. The Main Living Area has large Bay Windows for Tons of Natural Light. This home also has a separate Family Room with Charming Barn Doors for privacy that leads to back porch. The Master Suite has 3/4 bath & Walk in Closet. The other two bedrooms are perfect for the sport fans in your life! Utility Rm has built in storage shelves. Nice sized 2 Car Attached Garage w/ RV parking on side. .29 Acre lot backs up to native growth area behind property for lots of added privacy! This home is only a few minutes from Access to 1-5 and Everett Mall Way. Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, incredibly close! Self Access Viewings available for your Safety and Convenience. Schedule a Showing Today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $2,195 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets, (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,195 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,195 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Two-Car Garage, Pantry in Kitchen, Hardwood floors, Formal Dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10721 7th Ave SE have any available units?
10721 7th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 10721 7th Ave SE have?
Some of 10721 7th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10721 7th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
10721 7th Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10721 7th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10721 7th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 10721 7th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 10721 7th Ave SE does offer parking.
Does 10721 7th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10721 7th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10721 7th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 10721 7th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 10721 7th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 10721 7th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 10721 7th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10721 7th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
