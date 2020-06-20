10721 7th Ave SE

Amenities

Priced to rent fast! Don't miss out on this 3 bed 1.75 bath rambler with Large Formal Dining area off kitchen w/ Pantry, and New Stainless Steel Appliances. The Main Living Area has large Bay Windows for Tons of Natural Light. This home also has a separate Family Room with Charming Barn Doors for privacy that leads to back porch. The Master Suite has 3/4 bath & Walk in Closet. The other two bedrooms are perfect for the sport fans in your life! Utility Rm has built in storage shelves. Nice sized 2 Car Attached Garage w/ RV parking on side. .29 Acre lot backs up to native growth area behind property for lots of added privacy! This home is only a few minutes from Access to 1-5 and Everett Mall Way. Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, incredibly close! Self Access Viewings available for your Safety and Convenience. Schedule a Showing Today!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $2,195 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets, (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,195 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,195 | $250 Document fee applies



