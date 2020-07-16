Amenities
10403 Holly Dr Available 06/15/19 Application Pending!! Spacious home in Everett! Pet Friendly & Fenced yard!!! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is perfect for you! This home includes hardwood floors throughout, lots of windows for extra natural light, a nice sized open living and dining room. Off the dining room is the spacious open kitchen with beautfiul granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and drawers for extra storage! Don't forget about the back deck which overlooks the fully fenced back yard, Perfect for summer & lots of space for furry friends to run!
SQ. FT:1,592
Year Built: 2009
County: Snohomish
School District: Mukilteo
Elementary School: Challenger
Junior High/Middle School: Explorer
High School: Mariner
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are
submitted)
Pet Policy: Cats and small Dogs allowed with approval and additional deposit per pet required.
Lease Terms: 12 months
Included in Rent:
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,950.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email
inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE4770675)