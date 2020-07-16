All apartments in Everett
10403 Holly Dr
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

10403 Holly Dr

10403 Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10403 Holly Drive, Everett, WA 98204
Holly

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10403 Holly Dr Available 06/15/19 Application Pending!! Spacious home in Everett! Pet Friendly & Fenced yard!!! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is perfect for you! This home includes hardwood floors throughout, lots of windows for extra natural light, a nice sized open living and dining room. Off the dining room is the spacious open kitchen with beautfiul granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and drawers for extra storage! Don't forget about the back deck which overlooks the fully fenced back yard, Perfect for summer & lots of space for furry friends to run!

SQ. FT:1,592

Year Built: 2009

County: Snohomish

School District: Mukilteo

Elementary School: Challenger

Junior High/Middle School: Explorer

High School: Mariner

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are
submitted)

Pet Policy: Cats and small Dogs allowed with approval and additional deposit per pet required.

Lease Terms: 12 months

Included in Rent:

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,950.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $350.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email
inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4770675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10403 Holly Dr have any available units?
10403 Holly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 10403 Holly Dr have?
Some of 10403 Holly Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10403 Holly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10403 Holly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10403 Holly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10403 Holly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10403 Holly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10403 Holly Dr offers parking.
Does 10403 Holly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10403 Holly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10403 Holly Dr have a pool?
No, 10403 Holly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10403 Holly Dr have accessible units?
No, 10403 Holly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10403 Holly Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10403 Holly Dr has units with dishwashers.
