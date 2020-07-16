Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10403 Holly Dr Available 06/15/19 Application Pending!! Spacious home in Everett! Pet Friendly & Fenced yard!!! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is perfect for you! This home includes hardwood floors throughout, lots of windows for extra natural light, a nice sized open living and dining room. Off the dining room is the spacious open kitchen with beautfiul granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and drawers for extra storage! Don't forget about the back deck which overlooks the fully fenced back yard, Perfect for summer & lots of space for furry friends to run!



SQ. FT:1,592



Year Built: 2009



County: Snohomish



School District: Mukilteo



Elementary School: Challenger



Junior High/Middle School: Explorer



High School: Mariner



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are

submitted)



Pet Policy: Cats and small Dogs allowed with approval and additional deposit per pet required.



Lease Terms: 12 months



Included in Rent:



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises



Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:



Refundable Security Deposit: $1,950.00



Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00



Non-Refundable Fee: $350.00



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed



24 Hour Maintenance



Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email

inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE4770675)