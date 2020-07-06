All apartments in Everett
1014 Hoyt Ave

1014 Hoyt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Hoyt Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Northwest Everett

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Built in 1937 by the Rucker family, a prominent Everett founding family, this classic home with a New England design amplified with original crown molding and a nod to the Federalist design with an overall "Cape Cod" style is Now Available for Showings. Two prominent Chimneys at either end of the main house and Two dazzling Japanese Maples welcome you to a generously landscaped Front Yard. The homes original footprint was extended in the 50's, you immediately sense the classic feel as you enter the Front Entrance. A Large window filled Living room with a Gas Fireplace and Hardwood floors, a Baby Grand Piano remains and is available to tenant to be gently used. The Dining room includes a 12 seat expandable dining table also left for tenant use. Off the main entrance is the first Bathroom reflecting the Federalist styling. Home also features a SunRoom with an abundance of Windows for lots of Natural Light and has Black & White checkerboard floor, the SunRoom looks over the Back Garden which is nicely shaded with evergreens, a cherry blossom tree and a huge oak for summer grilling on the patio. Back yard is also fully fenced to allow pets. The Large Kitchen features loads of Granite Counter space including a Large Center Island, Double Oven and Gas Jennaire Stove. A six seated kitchen table matches the decor and is available for tenant use. Through a nicely glass-pane double door is a large Pantry. Down the hallway with many convenient storage spaces is a little reading nook and Family room and a 50's style Bathroom tiled in amaranth pink and green. The wooden stairway leads up to the second floor, with all Four Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. To the South are the Master Bedroom and Bedroom #2 with Full Bath off the hall, to the North are Bedrooms #3 and #4, a Library/Reading room and the 4th Bathroom. Windows were replaced in the mid-2000's with high quality double thermo-pane and many have classic wood shutters. This property is being Pre-Marketed and will be available for Move-In on May 1st. Showings Only Property! Schedule a showing today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $9,900 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Pets Allowed ( No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $3,300 | Security/Damage Deposit $3,300 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Fenced Backyard, Wood burning Fireplace, Pantry in Kitchen, Hardwood floors, Sun Room, Library, Reading Nook, Dual Oven, Garden, Partially Furnished, Baby Grand Piano, Extra Storage, Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Hoyt Ave have any available units?
1014 Hoyt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Hoyt Ave have?
Some of 1014 Hoyt Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Hoyt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Hoyt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Hoyt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 Hoyt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1014 Hoyt Ave offer parking?
No, 1014 Hoyt Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1014 Hoyt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 Hoyt Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Hoyt Ave have a pool?
No, 1014 Hoyt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Hoyt Ave have accessible units?
No, 1014 Hoyt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Hoyt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Hoyt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

