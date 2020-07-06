1014 Hoyt Ave

Amenities

Built in 1937 by the Rucker family, a prominent Everett founding family, this classic home with a New England design amplified with original crown molding and a nod to the Federalist design with an overall "Cape Cod" style is Now Available for Showings. Two prominent Chimneys at either end of the main house and Two dazzling Japanese Maples welcome you to a generously landscaped Front Yard. The homes original footprint was extended in the 50's, you immediately sense the classic feel as you enter the Front Entrance. A Large window filled Living room with a Gas Fireplace and Hardwood floors, a Baby Grand Piano remains and is available to tenant to be gently used. The Dining room includes a 12 seat expandable dining table also left for tenant use. Off the main entrance is the first Bathroom reflecting the Federalist styling. Home also features a SunRoom with an abundance of Windows for lots of Natural Light and has Black & White checkerboard floor, the SunRoom looks over the Back Garden which is nicely shaded with evergreens, a cherry blossom tree and a huge oak for summer grilling on the patio. Back yard is also fully fenced to allow pets. The Large Kitchen features loads of Granite Counter space including a Large Center Island, Double Oven and Gas Jennaire Stove. A six seated kitchen table matches the decor and is available for tenant use. Through a nicely glass-pane double door is a large Pantry. Down the hallway with many convenient storage spaces is a little reading nook and Family room and a 50's style Bathroom tiled in amaranth pink and green. The wooden stairway leads up to the second floor, with all Four Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. To the South are the Master Bedroom and Bedroom #2 with Full Bath off the hall, to the North are Bedrooms #3 and #4, a Library/Reading room and the 4th Bathroom. Windows were replaced in the mid-2000's with high quality double thermo-pane and many have classic wood shutters. This property is being Pre-Marketed and will be available for Move-In on May 1st. Showings Only Property! Schedule a showing today!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $9,900 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Pets Allowed ( No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $3,300 | Security/Damage Deposit $3,300 | $250 Document fee applies



Amenities: Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Fenced Backyard, Wood burning Fireplace, Pantry in Kitchen, Hardwood floors, Sun Room, Library, Reading Nook, Dual Oven, Garden, Partially Furnished, Baby Grand Piano, Extra Storage, Pets Allowed