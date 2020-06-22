All apartments in Edmonds
8809 Olympic View Drive

8809 Olympic View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8809 Olympic View Drive, Edmonds, WA 98026
Seaview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
Lower half of view home, full kitchen, bath, 1 bedroom, fully furnished. Beautiful view, peaceful and private back yard and patio, hot tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8809 Olympic View Drive have any available units?
8809 Olympic View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
Is 8809 Olympic View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8809 Olympic View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8809 Olympic View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8809 Olympic View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 8809 Olympic View Drive offer parking?
No, 8809 Olympic View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8809 Olympic View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8809 Olympic View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8809 Olympic View Drive have a pool?
No, 8809 Olympic View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8809 Olympic View Drive have accessible units?
No, 8809 Olympic View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8809 Olympic View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8809 Olympic View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8809 Olympic View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8809 Olympic View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
