Edmonds, WA
7803 196th St SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7803 196th St SW

7803 196th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7803 196th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
Impressive 1,732 square foot townhouse in Edmonds, Washington. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an attached garage. It is conveniently situated within a short walk to an array of shops and eateries along 196th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West. Inside, the townhouse features beautiful rich hardwood floors excluding the bathrooms that have more durable tiled floors and the bedrooms that have full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. The lovely corner kitchen consists of high-end stainless steel appliances, smooth countertops, custom tiled backsplash, and wooden cabinets and drawers for storage. The bedrooms are nice and bright thanks to huge windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.

Nearby parks:
Sierra Park, Seaview Park and Maplewood Park

Nearby Schools:
Maplewood Parent Coop - 0.57 miles, 8/10
Seaview Elementary School - 0.59 miles, 7/10
Lynndale Elementary School - 0.43 miles, 4/10
Maplewood Center - 0.54 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
196 Ash Way P&R- Edmonds - 0.1 miles
119 Ash Way P&R - Mountlake Terrace - 0.1 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4641736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7803 196th St SW have any available units?
7803 196th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 7803 196th St SW have?
Some of 7803 196th St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7803 196th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
7803 196th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7803 196th St SW pet-friendly?
No, 7803 196th St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 7803 196th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 7803 196th St SW offers parking.
Does 7803 196th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7803 196th St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7803 196th St SW have a pool?
No, 7803 196th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 7803 196th St SW have accessible units?
No, 7803 196th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7803 196th St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7803 196th St SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 7803 196th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7803 196th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
