7803 196th St SW

Impressive 1,732 square foot townhouse in Edmonds, Washington. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an attached garage. It is conveniently situated within a short walk to an array of shops and eateries along 196th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West. Inside, the townhouse features beautiful rich hardwood floors excluding the bathrooms that have more durable tiled floors and the bedrooms that have full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. The lovely corner kitchen consists of high-end stainless steel appliances, smooth countertops, custom tiled backsplash, and wooden cabinets and drawers for storage. The bedrooms are nice and bright thanks to huge windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.
Nearby parks:
Sierra Park, Seaview Park and Maplewood Park
Nearby Schools:
Maplewood Parent Coop - 0.57 miles, 8/10
Seaview Elementary School - 0.59 miles, 7/10
Lynndale Elementary School - 0.43 miles, 4/10
Maplewood Center - 0.54 miles, unrated
Bus lines:
196 Ash Way P&R- Edmonds - 0.1 miles
119 Ash Way P&R - Mountlake Terrace - 0.1 miles
No Pets Allowed
