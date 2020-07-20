7803 196th St SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage internet access

Impressive 1,732 square foot townhouse in Edmonds, Washington. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an attached garage. It is conveniently situated within a short walk to an array of shops and eateries along 196th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West. Inside, the townhouse features beautiful rich hardwood floors excluding the bathrooms that have more durable tiled floors and the bedrooms that have full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. The lovely corner kitchen consists of high-end stainless steel appliances, smooth countertops, custom tiled backsplash, and wooden cabinets and drawers for storage. The bedrooms are nice and bright thanks to huge windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.



Nearby parks:

Sierra Park, Seaview Park and Maplewood Park



Nearby Schools:

Maplewood Parent Coop - 0.57 miles, 8/10

Seaview Elementary School - 0.59 miles, 7/10

Lynndale Elementary School - 0.43 miles, 4/10

Maplewood Center - 0.54 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

196 Ash Way P&R- Edmonds - 0.1 miles

119 Ash Way P&R - Mountlake Terrace - 0.1 miles



No Pets Allowed



