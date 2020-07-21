All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:40 AM

7628 194th St Sw Edmonds, Wa 98026

7628 194th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7628 194th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
You will love making this spacious house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered entrance, a large lawn, and a garage, and the entire front of the home is hidden by a charming hedge that lines the sidewalk. The interior is lined with plush carpeting for your comfort and hardwood floors for easy maintenance and a stylish touch. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry space, perfect for cooking your favorite meals! The communal living rooms are open and bright, and the main living room features a cozy fireplace! Additionally, the backyard has a sizable ground-level deck and a privacy fence around the lush green yard. Make this your home !
Address : 7628 194th St SW Edmonds, WA 98026
Phone number : 3236287487
Rent : $1800 Security Deposit : $1800
Name : Mr Scott

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

