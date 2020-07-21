Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will love making this spacious house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered entrance, a large lawn, and a garage, and the entire front of the home is hidden by a charming hedge that lines the sidewalk. The interior is lined with plush carpeting for your comfort and hardwood floors for easy maintenance and a stylish touch. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry space, perfect for cooking your favorite meals! The communal living rooms are open and bright, and the main living room features a cozy fireplace! Additionally, the backyard has a sizable ground-level deck and a privacy fence around the lush green yard. Make this your home !

Address : 7628 194th St SW Edmonds, WA 98026

Phone number : 3236287487

Rent : $1800 Security Deposit : $1800

Name : Mr Scott