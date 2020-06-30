All apartments in Edmonds
7121 Lake Ballinger Way

Location

7121 Lake Ballinger Way, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Home on Lake Ballinger - Lovely single family one story home with basement on Lake Ballinger in Edmonds. Lake views from almost every room. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a large lot with 75 feet of waterfront, it has been freshly painted and has new carpet upstairs. Large covered deck with sliders from the master and dining rooms. Huge rec room in basement along with several storage rooms, big laundry room, & access to the back yard.
1st, last, & security deposit required.

- To Schedule a Tour Follow This Link: https://showmojo.com/l/a30ea2a030
- Renter's legal liability insurance required as part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5547922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

