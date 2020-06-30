7121 Lake Ballinger Way

Amenities

Home on Lake Ballinger - Lovely single family one story home with basement on Lake Ballinger in Edmonds. Lake views from almost every room. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a large lot with 75 feet of waterfront, it has been freshly painted and has new carpet upstairs. Large covered deck with sliders from the master and dining rooms. Huge rec room in basement along with several storage rooms, big laundry room, & access to the back yard.

1st, last, & security deposit required.



- To Schedule a Tour Follow This Link: https://showmojo.com/l/a30ea2a030

- Renter's legal liability insurance required as part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Application fee $45 per adult.

- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE5547922)