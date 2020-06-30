51 Pine St #201

Amenities

One Bedroom Condo Unit at Point Edwards Condo in Edmonds - Located in the very upscale Point Edwards Condos. Open floor plan, one Bedroom, one Bathroom. Utility room with full-size stacking washer/dryer and plenty of storage. Gas fireplace (owner pays the gas). Rental includes 1 Underground secure parking space. The unit is approx 900 square feet. Fresh sea air, stunning views and luxury amenities just minutes from Downtown Edmonds, the ferry dock and the train station. Granite and stainless kitchen, formal living/dining, cozy fireplace, and generous outdoor living area. The Point Edwards complex contains 2 gyms, 2 pools, 2 hot tubs, clubhouse and beautifully landscaped grounds with multiple scenic viewpoints.



Call Agent Steve Kemp at 425-750-7310 for viewing appointment.



Prefer no pets (small dogs maybe considered with an additional deposit) and no smoking



(RLNE5189999)