All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like 51 Pine St #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
51 Pine St #201
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

51 Pine St #201

51 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

51 Pine Street, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
One Bedroom Condo Unit at Point Edwards Condo in Edmonds - Located in the very upscale Point Edwards Condos. Open floor plan, one Bedroom, one Bathroom. Utility room with full-size stacking washer/dryer and plenty of storage. Gas fireplace (owner pays the gas). Rental includes 1 Underground secure parking space. The unit is approx 900 square feet. Fresh sea air, stunning views and luxury amenities just minutes from Downtown Edmonds, the ferry dock and the train station. Granite and stainless kitchen, formal living/dining, cozy fireplace, and generous outdoor living area. The Point Edwards complex contains 2 gyms, 2 pools, 2 hot tubs, clubhouse and beautifully landscaped grounds with multiple scenic viewpoints.

Call Agent Steve Kemp at 425-750-7310 for viewing appointment.

Prefer no pets (small dogs maybe considered with an additional deposit) and no smoking

(RLNE5189999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Pine St #201 have any available units?
51 Pine St #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 51 Pine St #201 have?
Some of 51 Pine St #201's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Pine St #201 currently offering any rent specials?
51 Pine St #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Pine St #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Pine St #201 is pet friendly.
Does 51 Pine St #201 offer parking?
Yes, 51 Pine St #201 offers parking.
Does 51 Pine St #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Pine St #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Pine St #201 have a pool?
Yes, 51 Pine St #201 has a pool.
Does 51 Pine St #201 have accessible units?
No, 51 Pine St #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Pine St #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Pine St #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Pine St #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Pine St #201 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020
Edmonds Gateway
8610 240th Street Southwest
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020
Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 Bedrooms
Edmonds Apartments with Washer-DryerEdmonds Pet Friendly Places
Edmonds Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA
Burien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College