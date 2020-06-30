Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

430 3rd Ave S # A102 Available 07/06/20 Live in the Bowl!!!............... -

Enjoy this renovated first-floor condo in the heart of downtown Edmonds! Recent updates include fresh paint, flooring, fixtures and hot water tank. The main living area features an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining area and living room with FP. There is a master suite with master bathroom and walk-in closet. There is one garage space and one space directly in front. The unit faces Edmonds City Park with Bracketts Landing North and Marina Beach Park nearby. Enjoy walking to restaurants, the waterfront & beach and shopping. Transportation options include the Sounder commuter train, ferry and buses. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, no evictions, $6,600 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5383423)