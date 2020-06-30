All apartments in Edmonds
430 3rd Ave S # A102

430 3rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

430 3rd Avenue South, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
430 3rd Ave S # A102 Available 07/06/20 Live in the Bowl!!!............... -
Enjoy this renovated first-floor condo in the heart of downtown Edmonds! Recent updates include fresh paint, flooring, fixtures and hot water tank. The main living area features an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining area and living room with FP. There is a master suite with master bathroom and walk-in closet. There is one garage space and one space directly in front. The unit faces Edmonds City Park with Bracketts Landing North and Marina Beach Park nearby. Enjoy walking to restaurants, the waterfront & beach and shopping. Transportation options include the Sounder commuter train, ferry and buses. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, no evictions, $6,600 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5383423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 3rd Ave S # A102 have any available units?
430 3rd Ave S # A102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 430 3rd Ave S # A102 have?
Some of 430 3rd Ave S # A102's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 3rd Ave S # A102 currently offering any rent specials?
430 3rd Ave S # A102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 3rd Ave S # A102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 3rd Ave S # A102 is pet friendly.
Does 430 3rd Ave S # A102 offer parking?
Yes, 430 3rd Ave S # A102 offers parking.
Does 430 3rd Ave S # A102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 3rd Ave S # A102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 3rd Ave S # A102 have a pool?
No, 430 3rd Ave S # A102 does not have a pool.
Does 430 3rd Ave S # A102 have accessible units?
No, 430 3rd Ave S # A102 does not have accessible units.
Does 430 3rd Ave S # A102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 3rd Ave S # A102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 3rd Ave S # A102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 3rd Ave S # A102 does not have units with air conditioning.

