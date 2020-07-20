21520 73rd Pl W

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a057bec0ab ---- - To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/a057bec0ab - For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589 - $45 application fee per adult - Renter’s legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly) - Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates - See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com Stevens Place Condos in Edmonds! One of five units in a very nice townhomes complex. 2 CAR GARAGE INCLUDED!!!!!! Near Stevens/Swedish hospital. Recent upgrades throughout this complex include new appliances, fixtures, flooring and paint. Kitchen, living area, bedrooms and bathroom all on one floor. Easy and convenient access to 99 and to the freeway! First, last and deposit due at signing (last can be split up into three equal payments with good credit rental history). Please call Meghan at 206-577-0589 for more details and showings. Close To Freeway Two Car Garage Upgraded Fixtures & Appliances