All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like 21520 73rd Pl W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
21520 73rd Pl W
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

21520 73rd Pl W

21520 73rd Place West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

21520 73rd Place West, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a057bec0ab ---- - To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/a057bec0ab - For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589 - $45 application fee per adult - Renter&rsquo;s legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly) - Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates - See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com Stevens Place Condos in Edmonds! One of five units in a very nice townhomes complex. 2 CAR GARAGE INCLUDED!!!!!! Near Stevens/Swedish hospital. Recent upgrades throughout this complex include new appliances, fixtures, flooring and paint. Kitchen, living area, bedrooms and bathroom all on one floor. Easy and convenient access to 99 and to the freeway! First, last and deposit due at signing (last can be split up into three equal payments with good credit rental history). Please call Meghan at 206-577-0589 for more details and showings. Close To Freeway Two Car Garage Upgraded Fixtures & Appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21520 73rd Pl W have any available units?
21520 73rd Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
Is 21520 73rd Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
21520 73rd Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21520 73rd Pl W pet-friendly?
No, 21520 73rd Pl W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 21520 73rd Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 21520 73rd Pl W offers parking.
Does 21520 73rd Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21520 73rd Pl W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21520 73rd Pl W have a pool?
No, 21520 73rd Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 21520 73rd Pl W have accessible units?
No, 21520 73rd Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 21520 73rd Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 21520 73rd Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21520 73rd Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 21520 73rd Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 Bedrooms
Edmonds Apartments with BalconiesEdmonds Apartments with Parking
Edmonds Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA
Des Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College