21429 84th Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

To schedule a viewing today pls contact owner @ 206 795 1378



Gorgeous Upscale Home4 beds 3 baths , 3800 SF home.

Private retreat like grounds. Spacious interiors w/hardwoods, high vaulted ceilings, gas frplc, wood frplc, AC, 2 rear decks for entertaining, fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, laundry, HUGE bonus room, office, balcony, master suite with walk-in closet and private master bathroom, 3 car garage parking, separate entrance perfect for a "Mother-in-Law Unit".

Spacious property with fully fenced backyard.



Minutes to I-5, highway 99.

Close to downtown Edmonds, Yost Park, Community transit and Sounder Rail, restaurants, shopping, beaches, parks, golf, easy freeway access.



Must see!