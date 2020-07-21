All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:20 PM

18710 76th Ave W

18710 76th Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

18710 76th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026
Seaview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhome style apartments with garages! Wooded setting in convenient Edmonds location. Spacious 2 bedroom units with wood burning fireplaces and views of the forest in back. Spacious townhome backed up to protected wooded area. One car garage included in rent. Amazing value in the heart of Edmonds. Wonderful resident managers and neighbors. Don't miss out on a rare opportunity to rent at Perrin Village!

Terms: 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18710 76th Ave W have any available units?
18710 76th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 18710 76th Ave W have?
Some of 18710 76th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18710 76th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
18710 76th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18710 76th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 18710 76th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 18710 76th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 18710 76th Ave W offers parking.
Does 18710 76th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18710 76th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18710 76th Ave W have a pool?
No, 18710 76th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 18710 76th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 18710 76th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 18710 76th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18710 76th Ave W has units with dishwashers.
Does 18710 76th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 18710 76th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
