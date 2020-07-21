18710 76th Ave W

Townhome style apartments with garages! Wooded setting in convenient Edmonds location. Spacious 2 bedroom units with wood burning fireplaces and views of the forest in back. Spacious townhome backed up to protected wooded area. One car garage included in rent. Amazing value in the heart of Edmonds. Wonderful resident managers and neighbors. Don't miss out on a rare opportunity to rent at Perrin Village!
Terms: 12 month lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
