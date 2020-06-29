All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated February 27 2020

1067 5th Ave S. #101

1067 5th Avenue South
Location

1067 5th Avenue South, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
dog park
yoga
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
yoga
1067 5th Ave S. #101 Available 03/01/20 Lovely, Rare Downtown Edmonds Condo, Pet(s)! - Enjoy living in the heart of Edmonds, close to the many downtown amenities, ferry terminal, and waterfront activities! This full of light S/W facing ground floor condo in a 6-unit complex includes in-unit washer/dryer, an additional half bathroom, and covered parking. Only two steps down to your private entrance and courtyard space. The entry opens up to a spacious living area featuring a beautiful wood-burning fireplace, wood floors and sliding glass door that opens onto a fenced-in grassy garden space with views of Puget Sound. The spacious bedroom has two large closets and connects to a large bathroom with two sinks.

Walk to everything! Parks, beaches, dog park, ferry, restaurants, Starbucks, the summer farmer's market, bars, banks, gyms/yoga are within a few blocks. Be right there for the 4th of July Parade and Fireworks show; the Classic Car and Motorcycle Show; Taste of Edmonds and the Edmonds Art Festival; Chowder Cook-Off, Art and Wine Walks and Movie Nights in the Park!

Who needs a car?! You are right on the main bus with a stop just steps away from your front door! Many routes into Seattle or Everett, including the Sounder Train (.8 miles away). Cut your travel time to the airport by more than half by flying out of Paine Field! You're going to love living here, welcome home!

~Tenants pay utility fee of $60 and for their own electricity
~Off street parking, covered parking is included in rent
~HOA maintains the landscaping & backyard space
~NON-SMOKING property, inside and out
~Lease term is to March 31, 2021, with possible option to extend
~Security Deposit of $2,000 is required
~Administrative fee of $250 is required
~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

(RLNE3965314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 5th Ave S. #101 have any available units?
1067 5th Ave S. #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 1067 5th Ave S. #101 have?
Some of 1067 5th Ave S. #101's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 5th Ave S. #101 currently offering any rent specials?
1067 5th Ave S. #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 5th Ave S. #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1067 5th Ave S. #101 is pet friendly.
Does 1067 5th Ave S. #101 offer parking?
Yes, 1067 5th Ave S. #101 offers parking.
Does 1067 5th Ave S. #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1067 5th Ave S. #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 5th Ave S. #101 have a pool?
No, 1067 5th Ave S. #101 does not have a pool.
Does 1067 5th Ave S. #101 have accessible units?
No, 1067 5th Ave S. #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 5th Ave S. #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1067 5th Ave S. #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1067 5th Ave S. #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1067 5th Ave S. #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
