24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B

Hurry Up! and grab the chance to get the $200.00 the Limited Offer Move in Discount for any complete application submitted before 31st of August!!



Come and see for yourself this lovely 1,700-square-foot duplex unit on the peaceful South Des Moines neighborhood in Des Moines, Washington.



This partially-furnished unit (the owner will take care of the hauling) has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; and parking slot in front of the house, driveway parking.



Unit B is the right part of the duplex. The building is old but was recently remodeled. All appliances and window blinds are brand new. The interior walls were newly-painted and look very fresh.



Its bright and airy interior has laminate wood flooring; and kitchen and bathroom tile floors. Appliances included: bed, washer and dryer, dining room table and chairs.



The nice kitchen is equipped with brand-new appliances such as oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator.



For climate control, the unit has central gas heating.



There is a shed at the back of the unit that can be used as storage for free. This is shared by the other unit (Unit A).



Exterior has a yard, a good place to play games or simply relax with family or friends.



The renter's responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, electricity, cable, also includes landscaping and cleaning of the lawn.



No pets allowed. No smoking as well.



Nearby Schools:

Des Moines Elementary School - 1.38 miles, 5/10

Parkside Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 4/10

Pacific Middle School - 0.98 miles, 3/10

Mount Rainier High School - 1 mile, 3/10



Bus lines:

635 - 0.1 mile

156 - 0.1 mile

166 - 0.3 mile

122 - 0.4 mile

121 - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Link light rail - 1.3 miles



