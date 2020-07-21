24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B

Amenities
Come and see for yourself this lovely 1,700-square-foot duplex unit on the peaceful South Des Moines neighborhood in Des Moines, Washington.
This partially-furnished unit (the owner will take care of the hauling) has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; and parking slot in front of the house, driveway parking.
Unit B is the right part of the duplex. The building is old but was recently remodeled. All appliances and window blinds are brand new. The interior walls were newly-painted and look very fresh.
Its bright and airy interior has laminate wood flooring; and kitchen and bathroom tile floors. Appliances included: bed, washer and dryer, dining room table and chairs.
The nice kitchen is equipped with brand-new appliances such as oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator.
For climate control, the unit has central gas heating.
There is a shed at the back of the unit that can be used as storage for free. This is shared by the other unit (Unit A).
Exterior has a yard, a good place to play games or simply relax with family or friends.
The renter's responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, electricity, cable, also includes landscaping and cleaning of the lawn.
No pets allowed. No smoking as well.
Nearby Schools:
Des Moines Elementary School - 1.38 miles, 5/10
Parkside Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 4/10
Pacific Middle School - 0.98 miles, 3/10
Mount Rainier High School - 1 mile, 3/10
Bus lines:
635 - 0.1 mile
156 - 0.1 mile
166 - 0.3 mile
122 - 0.4 mile
121 - 0.4 mile
Rail lines:
Link light rail - 1.3 miles
