All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, WA
/
24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B

24032 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

24032 16th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
South Des Moines

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Hurry Up! and grab the chance to get the $200.00 the Limited Offer Move in Discount for any complete application submitted before 31st of August!!

Come and see for yourself this lovely 1,700-square-foot duplex unit on the peaceful South Des Moines neighborhood in Des Moines, Washington.

This partially-furnished unit (the owner will take care of the hauling) has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; and parking slot in front of the house, driveway parking.

Unit B is the right part of the duplex. The building is old but was recently remodeled. All appliances and window blinds are brand new. The interior walls were newly-painted and look very fresh.

Its bright and airy interior has laminate wood flooring; and kitchen and bathroom tile floors. Appliances included: bed, washer and dryer, dining room table and chairs.

The nice kitchen is equipped with brand-new appliances such as oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator.

For climate control, the unit has central gas heating.

There is a shed at the back of the unit that can be used as storage for free. This is shared by the other unit (Unit A).

Exterior has a yard, a good place to play games or simply relax with family or friends.

The renter's responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, electricity, cable, also includes landscaping and cleaning of the lawn.

No pets allowed. No smoking as well.

Nearby Schools:
Des Moines Elementary School - 1.38 miles, 5/10
Parkside Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 4/10
Pacific Middle School - 0.98 miles, 3/10
Mount Rainier High School - 1 mile, 3/10

Bus lines:
635 - 0.1 mile
156 - 0.1 mile
166 - 0.3 mile
122 - 0.4 mile
121 - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Link light rail - 1.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4998729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B have any available units?
24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B have?
Some of 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B offers parking.
Does 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B have a pool?
No, 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B have accessible units?
No, 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24032 16th Ave S Des Moines Unit B has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Brook
23407 16th Avenue S
Des Moines, WA 98198
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines
Des Moines, WA 98198
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St
Des Moines, WA 98198

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDes Moines 2 Bedroom Apartments
Des Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Des Moines Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WA
Parkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific Ridge
South Des Moines

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College