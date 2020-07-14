Amenities
Are you searching for a great apartment home living in Des Moines, Washington? Look no further because Emerald Court is the number one apartment home community in the Des Moines area. Just minutes from dining, shopping, parks, and schools, Emerald Court has a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient. Emerald Court is proud to offer three-floor plans with 1 and 2 bedrooms Flats and Townhomes to choose from. Our beautiful apartment homes feature standard amenities such as mini blinds, dishwasher, washer and dryer in every apartment, and a wood-burning fireplace designed to enhance your style of living. Discover what makes Emerald Court the best-kept secret in Des Moines, Washington.