Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Emerald Court

21600 South Des Moines · (253) 259-2328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA 98198
North Central Des Moines

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B101 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit K208 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit L203 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerald Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
media room
package receiving
sauna
Are you searching for a great apartment home living in Des Moines, Washington? Look no further because Emerald Court is the number one apartment home community in the Des Moines area. Just minutes from dining, shopping, parks, and schools, Emerald Court has a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient. Emerald Court is proud to offer three-floor plans with 1 and 2 bedrooms Flats and Townhomes to choose from. Our beautiful apartment homes feature standard amenities such as mini blinds, dishwasher, washer and dryer in every apartment, and a wood-burning fireplace designed to enhance your style of living. Discover what makes Emerald Court the best-kept secret in Des Moines, Washington.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $28
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Des Moines, WA? Look no further than Emerald Court! As one of the few pet-friendly communities, we proudly allow cats and dogs. Now your pet has the opportunity to relax by your side and enjoy the comforts of your apartment home. We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $200 deposit, $200 pet fee, and a $25 pet rent. Our weight limit is 40lbs. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Other. At Emerald Court, we have plenty of open parking spaces for our residents. We also offer garages spacious garages for $125 per month. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Emerald Court have any available units?
Emerald Court has 3 units available starting at $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Emerald Court have?
Some of Emerald Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerald Court currently offering any rent specials?
Emerald Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerald Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Emerald Court is pet friendly.
Does Emerald Court offer parking?
Yes, Emerald Court offers parking.
Does Emerald Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Emerald Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerald Court have a pool?
Yes, Emerald Court has a pool.
Does Emerald Court have accessible units?
Yes, Emerald Court has accessible units.
Does Emerald Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Emerald Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Emerald Court have units with air conditioning?
No, Emerald Court does not have units with air conditioning.

