Majestic Bay
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:41 PM

Majestic Bay

Open Now until 5pm
2459 South 216th Street · (206) 202-6902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA 98198
Pacific Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 124 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

Unit WAIT · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 432 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1010 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Majestic Bay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake. Living in this cozy suburb gives you access to all the amenities that come from staying so close to the big city, including convenient commuter options to Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Kent, and Renton via the I-5 or the light rail at Angle Lake Station (both less than 45 minutes to downtown Seattle). Spacious practicality meets modern living at Majestic Bay. Our one and two-bedroom homes, as well as two-bedroom townhomes, are designed with you in mind. With luxury features like updated kitchen appliances, an in-unit washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony, Pacific Northwest living is at your fingertips. Plus- enjoy premium community amenities like a barbecue and picnic area, a basketball court, a ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $225
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit, assigned. Surface and Garage available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Surface lot. Surface and Garage available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Underground Parking Garage. Parking fee: $45.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Majestic Bay have any available units?
Majestic Bay has 5 units available starting at $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Majestic Bay have?
Some of Majestic Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Majestic Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Majestic Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Majestic Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Majestic Bay is pet friendly.
Does Majestic Bay offer parking?
Yes, Majestic Bay offers parking.
Does Majestic Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Majestic Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Majestic Bay have a pool?
No, Majestic Bay does not have a pool.
Does Majestic Bay have accessible units?
No, Majestic Bay does not have accessible units.
Does Majestic Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Majestic Bay has units with dishwashers.
Does Majestic Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, Majestic Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
