Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court elevator bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly

Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake. Living in this cozy suburb gives you access to all the amenities that come from staying so close to the big city, including convenient commuter options to Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Kent, and Renton via the I-5 or the light rail at Angle Lake Station (both less than 45 minutes to downtown Seattle). Spacious practicality meets modern living at Majestic Bay. Our one and two-bedroom homes, as well as two-bedroom townhomes, are designed with you in mind. With luxury features like updated kitchen appliances, an in-unit washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony, Pacific Northwest living is at your fingertips. Plus- enjoy premium community amenities like a barbecue and picnic area, a basketball court, a ...