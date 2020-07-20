All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

2000 S 261st Ct

2000 South 261st Court · No Longer Available
Location

2000 South 261st Court, Des Moines, WA 98198
Woodmont

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Attached Single Family Home in Des Moines!! - This beautiful and spacious home in a newer neighborhood, and all the amenities to make you feel instantly at home. Comes with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate hardwood floors (partial), gas fireplace, and 2 car garage. The master bedroom is located downstairs with a large 5 piece bathroom and walk-in closet.
Located in a lovely neighborhood with a city owned park, sidewalks, and a sports court.

LANDSCAPING IS INCLUDED!!

Please call 888.512.0701 for more information.

Kayla@fulcrumre.com

(RLNE2070932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 S 261st Ct have any available units?
2000 S 261st Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 2000 S 261st Ct have?
Some of 2000 S 261st Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 S 261st Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2000 S 261st Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 S 261st Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2000 S 261st Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 2000 S 261st Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2000 S 261st Ct offers parking.
Does 2000 S 261st Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 S 261st Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 S 261st Ct have a pool?
No, 2000 S 261st Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2000 S 261st Ct have accessible units?
No, 2000 S 261st Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 S 261st Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 S 261st Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 S 261st Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 S 261st Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
