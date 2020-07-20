2000 S 261st Ct

Amenities
Beautiful Attached Single Family Home in Des Moines!! - This beautiful and spacious home in a newer neighborhood, and all the amenities to make you feel instantly at home. Comes with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate hardwood floors (partial), gas fireplace, and 2 car garage. The master bedroom is located downstairs with a large 5 piece bathroom and walk-in closet.
Located in a lovely neighborhood with a city owned park, sidewalks, and a sports court.
LANDSCAPING IS INCLUDED!!
Please call 888.512.0701 for more information.
Kayla@fulcrumre.com
(RLNE2070932)