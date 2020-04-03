1302 S. 236th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous 3 Bedroom Rambler - This spacious 3 bed, 2 bath Rambler features an extra large living room with beautiful hardwood floors and large windows that let in plenty of light. The dining room and kitchen are right off the living room for that open concept feel. Off the living room is a huge deck in the back yard to enjoy the summers. The back yard is completely fenced in. The master bedroom has an ensuite and plenty of closet space. The other two bedrooms are good sized as well. The two car garage offers plenty of extra space for storage. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to Des Moines Elementary School, Highline College, parks, the Marina, shopping, restaurants, coffee shops.



*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$50 application fee per applicant

*Tenants responsible for all utilities

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying

*Please do not disturb current occupants



