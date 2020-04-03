All apartments in Des Moines
Des Moines, WA
1302 S. 236th Place
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

1302 S. 236th Place

1302 South 236th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1302 South 236th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198
Zenith

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Fabulous 3 Bedroom Rambler - This spacious 3 bed, 2 bath Rambler features an extra large living room with beautiful hardwood floors and large windows that let in plenty of light. The dining room and kitchen are right off the living room for that open concept feel. Off the living room is a huge deck in the back yard to enjoy the summers. The back yard is completely fenced in. The master bedroom has an ensuite and plenty of closet space. The other two bedrooms are good sized as well. The two car garage offers plenty of extra space for storage. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to Des Moines Elementary School, Highline College, parks, the Marina, shopping, restaurants, coffee shops.

*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$50 application fee per applicant
*Tenants responsible for all utilities
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants
*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying
*Please do not disturb current occupants

(RLNE5108249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 S. 236th Place have any available units?
1302 S. 236th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 1302 S. 236th Place have?
Some of 1302 S. 236th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 S. 236th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1302 S. 236th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 S. 236th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 S. 236th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1302 S. 236th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1302 S. 236th Place offers parking.
Does 1302 S. 236th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 S. 236th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 S. 236th Place have a pool?
No, 1302 S. 236th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1302 S. 236th Place have accessible units?
No, 1302 S. 236th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 S. 236th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 S. 236th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 S. 236th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 S. 236th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
