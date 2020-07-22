/
/
/
zenith
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
198 Apartments for rent in Zenith, Des Moines, WA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Whispering Brook
23407 16th Avenue S, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
769 sqft
A modern community with assigned parking, a pool with a deck area, playground, and yard. Near I-5 and shopping. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature fireplaces, wood flooring, a balcony, and larger kitchens with a pantry.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23453 16th Ave S A101
23453 16th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
600 sqft
SeaTac apartment in Des Moines - Property Id: 225343 Serene One bedroom apartment with private yard. 10 minutes from SeaTac and 20 minutes from Seattle and/or Tacoma. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Zenith
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
8 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
22508 6th Ave S Unit 1
22508 6th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Des Moines Condo footsteps from the Marina - Welcome to this homey 2 bed, 2 bath Condo located within walking distance of the Marina! Updated with new: hardwood flooring, carpets in the bedrooms, and appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Zenith
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
83 Units Available
Midtown 64
24615 64th Avenue South, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,629
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,527
973 sqft
There is something magical about living in a brand-new apartment community. It’s a place where you can make your mark. Set the pace. Be seen (or unseen) as it suits you.Our location is ideal. Head north toward Seattle or Bellevue in minutes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of The Ridge & The Shores Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
865 sqft
Welcome home to Soundview Apartment Homes! As our name suggests, we are an apartment community that offers spectacular views of the Puget Sound. When you’re seeking an apartment in Federal Way, WA, be sure to come and see what we have to offer.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,426
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
828 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,147
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
37 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,121
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
3 Units Available
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located near Woodmont Beach and Saltwater State Parks, with quick access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Resident facilities include a hot tub and modern fitness center.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:25 AM
3 Units Available
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
845 sqft
Gated community in Kent near Saltwater State Park and Vashon Island. Pet- and child-friendly units with large, private balconies, fireplaces, window coverings and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,956
1350 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1189 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with breakfast bars and ceiling fans. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, business center, and playground. Assigned covered parking. Relax at nearby Hogan Park. Minutes from Highway 167.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,352
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
8 Units Available
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1098 sqft
Unique apartments with differing floor plans. Right between I-5 and Route 99. Wood burning fireplaces, plenty of storage and full gourmet kitchens in each unit. Indoor pool with hot tub.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Riverstone Apartment Homes
27314 24th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Situated just minutes from Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with large windows, wood-burning fireplaces and walk-in closets in a tranquil community with Puget Sound views. On-site clubhouse, tanning studio, athletic center, racquetball court and business center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,295
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
892 sqft
If you’re in the market for an apartment in SeaTac, WA, check out Viewpoint Apartment Homes. Our community lives up to our name with priceless views of the Puget Sound.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:45 PM
7 Units Available
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1100 sqft
Prices and availability are subject to change! LIFE AT THE TOP\nCapture the essence of Northwest living. Surround yourself with natural beauty and excellent access.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WASeaTac, WANormandy Park, WATukwila, WALakeland North, WABurien, WA