Home
/
Camas, WA
/
3647 NW Orchard Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 1:50 AM

3647 NW Orchard Ct

3647 Northwest Orchard Court · (408) 910-4334
Location

3647 Northwest Orchard Court, Camas, WA 98607

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1195 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Gorgeous, Huge 2 Bed apartment with Sunset Views - Property Id: 242786

This is a large, upscale, open apartment in a beautiful neighborhood. Two large living spaces, large bedrooms, laundry room, full kitchen, private entrance, large windows with treeline sky views.
* Recently remodeled with new washer / dryer in unit, new fridge, washing machine, new stainless steel appliances, new stove and oven, granite counter-tops, and more.
* Extra closets and storage space.
* Access to EXCELLENT Camas schools, local walking and biking trails, and a short drive to shops (Natural Grocers, QFC, Costco, Coffee Shops) ++.

Utilities split monthly, Pets will be considered for a pet deposit, 12-month lease (open to 6 month lease for additional fee), Street parking, Last months rent and security deposit due up front.

* Pet friendly (for extra fee). Please no tobacco smokers.

About us: We are a husband and wife who live in the top two stories of the home. We are fun, friendly, outdoorsy & love going on adventures.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242786
Property Id 242786

(RLNE5635328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3647 NW Orchard Ct have any available units?
3647 NW Orchard Ct has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3647 NW Orchard Ct have?
Some of 3647 NW Orchard Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3647 NW Orchard Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3647 NW Orchard Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3647 NW Orchard Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3647 NW Orchard Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3647 NW Orchard Ct offer parking?
No, 3647 NW Orchard Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3647 NW Orchard Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3647 NW Orchard Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3647 NW Orchard Ct have a pool?
No, 3647 NW Orchard Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3647 NW Orchard Ct have accessible units?
No, 3647 NW Orchard Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3647 NW Orchard Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3647 NW Orchard Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3647 NW Orchard Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3647 NW Orchard Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
