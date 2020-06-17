3647 NW Orchard Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court coffee bar on-site laundry

Gorgeous, Huge 2 Bed apartment with Sunset Views - Property Id: 242786



This is a large, upscale, open apartment in a beautiful neighborhood. Two large living spaces, large bedrooms, laundry room, full kitchen, private entrance, large windows with treeline sky views.

* Recently remodeled with new washer / dryer in unit, new fridge, washing machine, new stainless steel appliances, new stove and oven, granite counter-tops, and more.

* Extra closets and storage space.

* Access to EXCELLENT Camas schools, local walking and biking trails, and a short drive to shops (Natural Grocers, QFC, Costco, Coffee Shops) ++.



Utilities split monthly, Pets will be considered for a pet deposit, 12-month lease (open to 6 month lease for additional fee), Street parking, Last months rent and security deposit due up front.



* Pet friendly (for extra fee). Please no tobacco smokers.



About us: We are a husband and wife who live in the top two stories of the home. We are fun, friendly, outdoorsy & love going on adventures.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242786

