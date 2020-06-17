3647 NW Orchard Ct

Amenities
Gorgeous, Huge 2 Bed apartment with Sunset Views - Property Id: 242786
This is a large, upscale, open apartment in a beautiful neighborhood. Two large living spaces, large bedrooms, laundry room, full kitchen, private entrance, large windows with treeline sky views.
* Recently remodeled with new washer / dryer in unit, new fridge, washing machine, new stainless steel appliances, new stove and oven, granite counter-tops, and more.
* Extra closets and storage space.
* Access to EXCELLENT Camas schools, local walking and biking trails, and a short drive to shops (Natural Grocers, QFC, Costco, Coffee Shops) ++.
Utilities split monthly, Pets will be considered for a pet deposit, 12-month lease (open to 6 month lease for additional fee), Street parking, Last months rent and security deposit due up front.
* Pet friendly (for extra fee). Please no tobacco smokers.
About us: We are a husband and wife who live in the top two stories of the home. We are fun, friendly, outdoorsy & love going on adventures.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242786
Property Id 242786
(RLNE5635328)