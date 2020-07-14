All apartments in Camas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 AM

River View Apartments

3003 NE 3rd Ave · (360) 386-6140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3003 NE 3rd Ave, Camas, WA 98607

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3003 NE 3rd Avenue - 102 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 3003 NE 3rd Avenue - 130 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 3003 NE 3rd Avenue - 109 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River View Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $500 and up to $500 + 1 month rent additional
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 35 lbs; Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 35 pounds max
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 35 pounds max
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River View Apartments have any available units?
River View Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River View Apartments have?
Some of River View Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River View Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
River View Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River View Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, River View Apartments is pet friendly.
Does River View Apartments offer parking?
Yes, River View Apartments offers parking.
Does River View Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River View Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River View Apartments have a pool?
No, River View Apartments does not have a pool.
Does River View Apartments have accessible units?
No, River View Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does River View Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River View Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does River View Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, River View Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
