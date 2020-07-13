152 Apartments for rent in Camas, WA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
83 Units Available
Kielo at Grass Valley
5988 NW 38th Ave, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1241 sqft
Kielo at Grass Valley offers a sophisticated and convenient living opportunity for those searching for a home nestled in nature without sacrificing easy access to the city. Kielo is your invitation to a life without compromise.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
River View Apartments
3003 NE 3rd Ave, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River View Apartments in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
617 NW 8th Ave
617 Northwest 8th Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1304 sqft
617 NW 8th Ave Available 08/07/20 Lovely 3-Bedroom Ranch Style home for Rent in Camas - 617 NW 8th Ave - We are pleased to offer this lovely home for lease, available August 2020.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7014 N 94th Ave
7014 N 94th Ave, Camas, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,998
2219 sqft
7014 N 94th Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Newer Home in Camas! 4 bed 3 bath with Bonus Room! Smart Home Features and A/C! Community Pool, Park and Walking Trails! - This beautiful 4 bed 3 bath in The Heights at Green Mountain is ready for you to

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4207 NE Tacoma Ct.,
4207 Northeast Tacoma Court, Camas, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2915 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Newer Camas Luxury Home - Wow! This gorgeous property is only 3 years old. Located just minutes from Camas High School. This stunning home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Two master suites.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3820 NW 24th Avenue
3820 Northwest 24th Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1819 sqft
Desirable Camas Location - 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 Originally built in 2005 this 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4824 NW 38th Ave
4824 Northwest 38th Avenue, Camas, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2686 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom + Office Ranch Home in Camas for Lease for Residential or Commercial Use - 4824 NW 38th Ave - We are pleased to off this Lovely Ranch style Home in Camas, which can be used as a residential dwelling or a commercial office space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brenton Street
226 NW 14th Ave.
226 Northwest 14th Avenue, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
910 sqft
Camas - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with Large Detached Garage - Camas Bungalow, 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Covered porch. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen offers; refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4248 NW Grass Valley Court
4248 Northwest Grass Valley Court, Camas, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,195
3174 sqft
4248 NW Grass Valley Court Available 08/03/20 Great Camas Location/Corner Lot - 5 bedroom or 4 bedroom plus office with large bonus room - For additional information or to schedule a property tour email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4247 NW Sage Loop
4247 Northwest Sage Loop, Camas, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2100 sqft
Townhouse in Camas on Prune Hill - Property Id: 317790 Beautiful townhouse, with Mt. St. Helen's view. Gated community. Unit has AC, fireplace, hardwood floor, washer and dryer, two car huge garage. Deck.
Results within 1 mile of Camas
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
37 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,350
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1027 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr, Washougal, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1567 sqft
Lookout at the Ridge Apartment Homes for rent. We offer beautiful views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge and is located in Washougal's prestigious Lookout Ridge Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
16 Units Available
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
19806 SE 4th Way
19806 Southeast 4th Way, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2552 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in The Westridge Neighborhood of Camas - 19806 SE 4th Way - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease in the Westridge neighborhood of Camas.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
19517 SE 42nd Circle
19517 Southeast 42nd Circle, Clark County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2421 sqft
19517 SE 42nd Circle Available 05/05/20 5 BD Home in Camas with Tons of Custom Upgrades! Don't miss out! - You won't find another 5 bedroom home quite like this one! Located in desirable Camas area, this home is within close proximity to top rated

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3662 NE Pioneer Street
3662 NE Pioneer St, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2219 sqft
3662 NE Pioneer Street Available 08/15/20 Newer House! Located In A Beautiful Master Planned Community in Camas! Top Ranked Schools! - This home won't last! Former model home with all the upgrades! Located in beautiful master planned community in
Results within 5 miles of Camas
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,183
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
$
5 Units Available
Cascade Park
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Gresham-Northwest
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,617
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
13 Units Available
Bennington
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1293 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Cascade Park
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
11 Units Available
Bennington
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,320
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
2 Units Available
Wilkes East
Sandstone Manor
16677 NE Russell St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
922 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sandstone Manor in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Camas, WA

"When the [Traveler] reached the landing at La Camas with flags flying, she was greeted with an anvil salute, under the management of Mr. Albins, the blacksmith. A considerable of a crowd were at the landing ... A carriage, the only one in the village, was kindly provided for the ladies on board and the entire party proceeded to the hotel where a sumptuous dinner awaited them. After the dinner ... visitors were taken over the grounds and shown all the attractions of the colony." - The Standar...

Tucked away on the Columbia River, about 20 miles west of Portland, is the unusual town of Camas. According to residents, it was named affectionately after the delicate blue camas lily, a native plant. Yet the town's origins, like those of so many along the Columbia River, began with an entirely different discovery: the lucrative benefits of the lumber industry. In this case, the mill that started in 1883 was not to ship lumber, but supply the Portland newspaper, the Oregonian, with the resources it needed to publish. The mill did, and eventually set the stage for an even more successful paper industry. Through thick and thin, depression and recession, what eventually became the Georgia-Pacific plant maintained the integrity of the town for more than 60 years, until the 1990s. These days, Camas has been remade the face of this former pioneer town thanks to a booming economy, converting Camas to an appealing residential suburb within reach of the Portland metropolitan area. That's not to say that moving to Camas is like moving to Portland. Like all Northwest towns that are finding themselves progressively pulled into the outer boundaries of large cities, Camas has its own distinct personality and sees itself first and foremost as a fiercely independent town, fortunate enough to be upriver from the big city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Camas, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Camas apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

