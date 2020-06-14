Apartment List
58 Apartments for rent in Camas, WA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Camas renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Camas
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
40 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1027 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr, Washougal, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lookout at the Ridge Apartment Homes for rent. We offer beautiful views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge and is located in Washougal's prestigious Lookout Ridge Neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Camas
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
Bennington
13 Units Available
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,210
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Bennington
14 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1293 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Fisher's Landing East
9 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,150
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Bennington
5 Units Available
Parkside Lofts
17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,125
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
527 sqft
Enjoy the amenities of modern living without the concrete jungle.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Gresham-Northeast
12 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,289
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Landover - Sharmel
5 Units Available
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Bennington
8 Units Available
Millennium Park
621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,016
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,181
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1005 sqft
A beautiful, park-like community near the area's best shopping. Each home features a carport, washer and dryer, and updated layouts with a balcony or patio. Cats only. Near public transportation and wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Gresham-Northwest
13 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,193
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Fircrest
7 Units Available
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to 1-205, and convenient for commuters. Units include walk-in closets, fireplace, dishwasher and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, basketball gym, tennis court and parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Gresham-Northeast
7 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1029 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cascade Park
3 Units Available
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Gresham-North Central
11 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,260
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1121 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Fisher's Landing East
9 Units Available
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1226 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Wilkes
5 Units Available
Columbia Ridge
15910 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Washington border, nestled amongst the trees, Columbia Ridge Apartments is cozy community of two and three bedroom apartments in Portland, OR.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
$
Cascade Park
10 Units Available
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
Gresham-North Central
8 Units Available
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
Studio
$1,150
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1058 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Gresham-Northeast
7 Units Available
Campbell Park
2897 NE Rene Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
879 sqft
Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
$
Gresham-North Central
19 Units Available
Stark Street Crossings
20433 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stark St. Crossings! Conveniently located in the heart of Gresham, Oregon, we are a short drive from Gresham Station Mall, Wood Village Shopping Center, and Historic Downtown Gresham.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 2 at 09:27am
Cascade Park
1 Unit Available
White Peaks Apartments
907 Southeast Park Crest Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1218 sqft
907 SE Park Crest Avenue Available 06/20/20 White Peaks Townhomes * Garage, Fireplace, Laundry Hook Ups, & Fenced Backyard - This community is comprised of spacious townhomes centrally located right off of Mill Plain Blvd with easy access to I-205.
Results within 10 miles of Camas
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
Ellsworth Springs
13 Units Available
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,145
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
City Guide for Camas, WA

"When the [Traveler] reached the landing at La Camas with flags flying, she was greeted with an anvil salute, under the management of Mr. Albins, the blacksmith. A considerable of a crowd were at the landing ... A carriage, the only one in the village, was kindly provided for the ladies on board and the entire party proceeded to the hotel where a sumptuous dinner awaited them. After the dinner ... visitors were taken over the grounds and shown all the attractions of the colony." - The Standar...

Tucked away on the Columbia River, about 20 miles west of Portland, is the unusual town of Camas. According to residents, it was named affectionately after the delicate blue camas lily, a native plant. Yet the town's origins, like those of so many along the Columbia River, began with an entirely different discovery: the lucrative benefits of the lumber industry. In this case, the mill that started in 1883 was not to ship lumber, but supply the Portland newspaper, the Oregonian, with the resources it needed to publish. The mill did, and eventually set the stage for an even more successful paper industry. Through thick and thin, depression and recession, what eventually became the Georgia-Pacific plant maintained the integrity of the town for more than 60 years, until the 1990s. These days, Camas has been remade the face of this former pioneer town thanks to a booming economy, converting Camas to an appealing residential suburb within reach of the Portland metropolitan area. That's not to say that moving to Camas is like moving to Portland. Like all Northwest towns that are finding themselves progressively pulled into the outer boundaries of large cities, Camas has its own distinct personality and sees itself first and foremost as a fiercely independent town, fortunate enough to be upriver from the big city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Camas, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Camas renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

