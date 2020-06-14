Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Camas, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Camas renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
8 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4271 NW Sage Loop
4271 Northwest Sage Loop, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1860 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - $2200 p.m - Property Id: 179797 A spacious, well laid out, open-plan townhome for rent available by November 30! This house meets ADA requirements! Hardwood floors on the entire first floor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3820 NW 24th Avenue
3820 Northwest 24th Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1819 sqft
Desirable Camas Location - 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 Originally built in 2005 this 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1016 NE 3rd Ave.
1016 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1175 sqft
Camas Charmer with 3 Bedrooms - Camas Bungalow, 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Two of the bedrooms are downstairs. This home offers, stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, range and dishwasher, granite countertops, tile and wood laminate flooring.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4824 NW 38th Ave
4824 Northwest 38th Avenue, Camas, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2686 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom + Office Ranch Home in Camas for Lease for Residential or Commercial Use - 4824 NW 38th Ave - We are pleased to off this Lovely Ranch style Home in Camas, which can be used as a residential dwelling or a commercial office space.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3647 NW Orchard Ct
3647 Northwest Orchard Court, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1195 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, Huge 2 Bed apartment with Sunset Views - Property Id: 242786 This is a large, upscale, open apartment in a beautiful neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Camas
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
40 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1027 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
250 7th Court
250 7th Court, Washougal, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
250 7th Court, Washougal - Property Id: 49546 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49546 Property Id 49546 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829943)

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
19517 SE 42nd Circle
19517 Southeast 42nd Circle, Clark County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2421 sqft
19517 SE 42nd Circle Available 05/05/20 5 BD Home in Camas with Tons of Custom Upgrades! Don't miss out! - You won't find another 5 bedroom home quite like this one! Located in desirable Camas area, this home is within close proximity to top rated
Results within 5 miles of Camas
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Gresham-North Central
11 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,265
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1121 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Argay
2 Units Available
Castlegate Apartments
14615 Northeast Rose Parkway, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlegate Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Fisher's Landing East
9 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,150
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Gresham-Northeast
12 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,289
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Landover - Sharmel
5 Units Available
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Bennington
8 Units Available
Millennium Park
621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,016
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,181
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1005 sqft
A beautiful, park-like community near the area's best shopping. Each home features a carport, washer and dryer, and updated layouts with a balcony or patio. Cats only. Near public transportation and wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Fircrest
7 Units Available
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to 1-205, and convenient for commuters. Units include walk-in closets, fireplace, dishwasher and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, basketball gym, tennis court and parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Gresham-Northeast
7 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1029 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Fisher's Landing East
9 Units Available
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1226 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
$
Cascade Park
10 Units Available
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Holly Brook
4 Units Available
The Zimmer
165 Southwest Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR
Studio
$1,049
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
870 sqft
You feel it even before you see it. A sense of pastoral bliss: leafy trees, mountains on the horizon and vast blue skies catch your eye, as if for the first time.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
Gresham-North Central
8 Units Available
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
Studio
$1,150
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1058 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Parc East
4290 Addy Street, Washougal, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Parc East Apartments in Washougal, Washington, offers pet friendly two bedroom apartments. Our spacious homes feature black and silver appliances, wood-style flooring, large patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Rockwood
26 Units Available
459 Rock Apartments
459 Southeast 192nd Avenue, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1201 sqft
459 Rock is located in the young, diverse Rockwood neighborhood in Gresham, Oregon. Located a few steps from the MAX line and on bus 20 with cafe’s, restaurants, brewpubs and local shopping it’s the ideal location to modern conveniences.
City Guide for Camas, WA

"When the [Traveler] reached the landing at La Camas with flags flying, she was greeted with an anvil salute, under the management of Mr. Albins, the blacksmith. A considerable of a crowd were at the landing ... A carriage, the only one in the village, was kindly provided for the ladies on board and the entire party proceeded to the hotel where a sumptuous dinner awaited them. After the dinner ... visitors were taken over the grounds and shown all the attractions of the colony." - The Standar...

Tucked away on the Columbia River, about 20 miles west of Portland, is the unusual town of Camas. According to residents, it was named affectionately after the delicate blue camas lily, a native plant. Yet the town's origins, like those of so many along the Columbia River, began with an entirely different discovery: the lucrative benefits of the lumber industry. In this case, the mill that started in 1883 was not to ship lumber, but supply the Portland newspaper, the Oregonian, with the resources it needed to publish. The mill did, and eventually set the stage for an even more successful paper industry. Through thick and thin, depression and recession, what eventually became the Georgia-Pacific plant maintained the integrity of the town for more than 60 years, until the 1990s. These days, Camas has been remade the face of this former pioneer town thanks to a booming economy, converting Camas to an appealing residential suburb within reach of the Portland metropolitan area. That's not to say that moving to Camas is like moving to Portland. Like all Northwest towns that are finding themselves progressively pulled into the outer boundaries of large cities, Camas has its own distinct personality and sees itself first and foremost as a fiercely independent town, fortunate enough to be upriver from the big city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Camas, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Camas renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

