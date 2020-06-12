/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
113 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Camas, WA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
River View Apartments
3003 NE 3rd Ave, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River View Apartments in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brenton Street
1 Unit Available
226 NW 14th Ave.
226 Northwest 14th Avenue, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
910 sqft
Camas 2 Bedroom Bungalow with EV Charging - Camas Bungalow, 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Covered porch. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen offers; refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher. Garage/shop, 800 sq ft (20x40), with lights and power.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3647 NW Orchard Ct
3647 Northwest Orchard Court, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1195 sqft
Gorgeous, Huge 2 Bed apartment with Sunset Views - Property Id: 242786 This is a large, upscale, open apartment in a beautiful neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Camas
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1028 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
40 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1027 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr, Washougal, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1510 sqft
Lookout at the Ridge Apartment Homes for rent. We offer beautiful views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge and is located in Washougal's prestigious Lookout Ridge Neighborhood.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
736 15th ST
736 15th St, Washougal, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Ranch Style Duplex in Washougal - Available now! New Carpet and Linoleum throughout, new paint and new bathtub! 2 bed, 1 bath ranch style duplex with a fenced in back patio and shed for additional storage. Washer/Dryer hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Camas
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Bennington
8 Units Available
Millennium Park
621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1005 sqft
A beautiful, park-like community near the area's best shopping. Each home features a carport, washer and dryer, and updated layouts with a balcony or patio. Cats only. Near public transportation and wheelchair accessible.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Gresham-Northwest
13 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1208 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Gresham-Northeast
12 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1050 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cascade Park
5 Units Available
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
934 sqft
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Gresham-North Central
12 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1121 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wilkes
5 Units Available
Columbia Ridge
15910 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
917 sqft
Near the Washington border, nestled amongst the trees, Columbia Ridge Apartments is cozy community of two and three bedroom apartments in Portland, OR.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Fircrest
7 Units Available
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1037 sqft
Great location close to 1-205, and convenient for commuters. Units include walk-in closets, fireplace, dishwasher and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, basketball gym, tennis court and parking.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
Bennington
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1020 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Fisher's Landing East
10 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
Cascade Park
6 Units Available
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1068 sqft
Within walking distance of Mill Plain Shopping Center, this apartment complex offers amenities like large windows and skylights, fully-equipped kitchens, and extra storage spaces in each unit.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Argay
2 Units Available
Castlegate Apartments
14615 Northeast Rose Parkway, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlegate Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
$
Cascade Park
11 Units Available
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1029 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Rockwood
11 Units Available
The Nash
224 SE 188th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Discover the comfort and style youve been searching for at The Nash Apartments! We offer spacious apartment homes at an incredible value. The Nash is conveniently located in Gresham, Oregon, just outside of Portland.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Bennington
13 Units Available
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Landover - Sharmel
6 Units Available
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
Fisher's Landing East
10 Units Available
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1077 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.
Similar Pages
Camas 1 BedroomsCamas 2 BedroomsCamas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCamas 3 BedroomsCamas Accessible Apartments
Camas Apartments with BalconyCamas Apartments with GarageCamas Apartments with GymCamas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCamas Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WA