All apartments in Burien
Find more places like 824 SW 122nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
824 SW 122nd St
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

824 SW 122nd St

824 Southwest 122nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burien
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

824 Southwest 122nd Street, Burien, WA 98146

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
824 SW 122nd St Available 06/01/19 Rare Rental Opportunity In Burien - **Available June 1st, 2019** Large & spacious living in a rambler w/ partially finished basement. 2 bedrooms on the main level, including a full bath & a 3/4 bath. One bedroom in basement w/ a 3/4 bath. The kitchen boasts of a huge walk-in pantry & there is storage galore in the basement. Large detached shed. Landscaping designed for year-round enjoyment w/ nicely designed garden beds. Gleaming hardwoods. Monthly landscaping service during growing service. 12-month lease, First months rent and Security Deposit required, $2900 each. Credit Score of 675 or better, No Evictions or Judgements, Income 2.5 x or greater. Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

(RLNE4857780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 SW 122nd St have any available units?
824 SW 122nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
Is 824 SW 122nd St currently offering any rent specials?
824 SW 122nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 SW 122nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 SW 122nd St is pet friendly.
Does 824 SW 122nd St offer parking?
No, 824 SW 122nd St does not offer parking.
Does 824 SW 122nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 SW 122nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 SW 122nd St have a pool?
No, 824 SW 122nd St does not have a pool.
Does 824 SW 122nd St have accessible units?
No, 824 SW 122nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 824 SW 122nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 SW 122nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 SW 122nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 SW 122nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest
Burien, WA 98166
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St
Burien, WA 98166
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr
Burien, WA 98148

Similar Pages

Burien 1 BedroomsBurien 2 Bedrooms
Burien Apartments with ParkingBurien Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Burien Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WA
Mill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Riverton Boulevard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College