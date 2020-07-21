All apartments in Burien
2909 SW 116th St

2909 Southwest 116th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2909 Southwest 116th Street, Burien, WA 98146
Salmon Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 bed 1.5 Bath Shorwood SFH. Walking distance to Shorwood Elementary School - Awesome location! Walking distance to elementary school, close to airport, great area. Newly remodeled--fresh paint, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Washer and dryer in garage for your convenience. Lovely backyard perfect for kids or small dog. Cozy cabin feel with large windows and fireplace for your enjoyment. This is your new home sweet home.
Tenant pays all utilities. Willing to accept 1 small dog (under 25lbs) on a case by case basis.

To view all our qualifications go to www.urbankey.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5128228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 SW 116th St have any available units?
2909 SW 116th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 2909 SW 116th St have?
Some of 2909 SW 116th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 SW 116th St currently offering any rent specials?
2909 SW 116th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 SW 116th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 SW 116th St is pet friendly.
Does 2909 SW 116th St offer parking?
Yes, 2909 SW 116th St offers parking.
Does 2909 SW 116th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2909 SW 116th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 SW 116th St have a pool?
No, 2909 SW 116th St does not have a pool.
Does 2909 SW 116th St have accessible units?
No, 2909 SW 116th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 SW 116th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 SW 116th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 SW 116th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2909 SW 116th St does not have units with air conditioning.
