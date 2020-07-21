2909 SW 116th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

3 bed 1.5 Bath Shorwood SFH. Walking distance to Shorwood Elementary School - Awesome location! Walking distance to elementary school, close to airport, great area. Newly remodeled--fresh paint, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Washer and dryer in garage for your convenience. Lovely backyard perfect for kids or small dog. Cozy cabin feel with large windows and fireplace for your enjoyment. This is your new home sweet home.

Tenant pays all utilities. Willing to accept 1 small dog (under 25lbs) on a case by case basis.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5128228)