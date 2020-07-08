All apartments in Burien
Find more places like 2326 South West 116th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
2326 South West 116th St
Last updated January 12 2020 at 5:26 PM

2326 South West 116th St

2326 SW 116th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burien
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2326 SW 116th St, Burien, WA 98146

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
extra storage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
***Move in before December and receive $250 off your first month's rent!*** Consider yourself home in this great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Complete with 850 sqft, wood burning stove, and basement! Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. With easy access to I-5, 99, and 509 Shorewood is just minutes to Downtown Seattle. Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside this charming home and notice the neutral tones, ready for decorating in any style. The great room style living room is anchored in a wood burning stove, great for those cold winter nights. The connected dining room flows nicely into the kitchen. The fantastic kitchen features crisp white cabinets and window for added natural light. There are 2 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The basement is great for extra storage and entertainment space! Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 South West 116th St have any available units?
2326 South West 116th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 2326 South West 116th St have?
Some of 2326 South West 116th St's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 South West 116th St currently offering any rent specials?
2326 South West 116th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 South West 116th St pet-friendly?
No, 2326 South West 116th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 2326 South West 116th St offer parking?
No, 2326 South West 116th St does not offer parking.
Does 2326 South West 116th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2326 South West 116th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 South West 116th St have a pool?
Yes, 2326 South West 116th St has a pool.
Does 2326 South West 116th St have accessible units?
No, 2326 South West 116th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 South West 116th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2326 South West 116th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2326 South West 116th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2326 South West 116th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest
Burien, WA 98166
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St
Burien, WA 98166
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr
Burien, WA 98148
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148

Similar Pages

Burien 1 BedroomsBurien 2 Bedrooms
Burien Apartments with ParkingBurien Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Burien Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA
North Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Riverton Boulevard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College