2326 South West 116th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

***Move in before December and receive $250 off your first month's rent!*** Consider yourself home in this great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Complete with 850 sqft, wood burning stove, and basement! Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. With easy access to I-5, 99, and 509 Shorewood is just minutes to Downtown Seattle. Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside this charming home and notice the neutral tones, ready for decorating in any style. The great room style living room is anchored in a wood burning stove, great for those cold winter nights. The connected dining room flows nicely into the kitchen. The fantastic kitchen features crisp white cabinets and window for added natural light. There are 2 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The basement is great for extra storage and entertainment space! Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.