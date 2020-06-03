All apartments in Burien
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

231 S 177

231 S 177th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

231 S 177th Pl, Burien, WA 98148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
CONTACT:

** Office (2O6) 248~3638 **, James Peck ( 2O6) 992-3O25
** Weekend * (425) 761-3047* Tienna ==

LINK >>==> http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMBHX-GSMb8

== TERRACE VIEW Apts, Medium Price at BURIEN ==
( NORMANDY PARK ) 231 S 177th Pl, Seattle, WA 98148
Rent here is much LOWER THAN DOWNTOWN SEATTLE
* Very Nice, well maintain, minutes to freeway.
* Carport, Washer & Dryer inside.
* Swimming Pool. Racquetball and Club house
* 1 block from bus line 121 and 131, see our website at bottom page
* New carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood floor. Non-smoking environment, family oriented.
* Handicraft Unit , ADA available.
* Bank, Gas Station, Supper Market and Gym Club nearby.
LEASE TERM: 6-9 months, Utilities included >>> "FREE" <<<.

Beautiful landscape
Extra Parking Available
Double Pane Windows
Pantry & Garbage disposal
Force Air Heating
New Vertical /Mini Blinds
Closet in bedroom & Extra Storage
On-site Manager, courtesy patrol

Property type: Condos with car port, WASHER & DRYER INSIDE UNIT
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Size: 690 sqft
Credit, Jobs & Rental history and background check
Discount for family with good student.
To apply and take bus : Copy & Paste ...( Terrace View Burien )... to Google Search or link:
http://www.apartment-searchs.com/bus_lne_easy
http://www.apartment-searchs.com/apply

(RLNE4727532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 S 177 have any available units?
231 S 177 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 231 S 177 have?
Some of 231 S 177's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 S 177 currently offering any rent specials?
231 S 177 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 S 177 pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 S 177 is pet friendly.
Does 231 S 177 offer parking?
Yes, 231 S 177 offers parking.
Does 231 S 177 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 S 177 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 S 177 have a pool?
Yes, 231 S 177 has a pool.
Does 231 S 177 have accessible units?
No, 231 S 177 does not have accessible units.
Does 231 S 177 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 S 177 has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 S 177 have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 S 177 does not have units with air conditioning.
