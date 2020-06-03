Amenities

CONTACT:



** Office (2O6) 248~3638 **, James Peck ( 2O6) 992-3O25

** Weekend * (425) 761-3047* Tienna ==



LINK >>==> http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMBHX-GSMb8



== TERRACE VIEW Apts, Medium Price at BURIEN ==

( NORMANDY PARK ) 231 S 177th Pl, Seattle, WA 98148

Rent here is much LOWER THAN DOWNTOWN SEATTLE

* Very Nice, well maintain, minutes to freeway.

* Carport, Washer & Dryer inside.

* Swimming Pool. Racquetball and Club house

* 1 block from bus line 121 and 131, see our website at bottom page

* New carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood floor. Non-smoking environment, family oriented.

* Handicraft Unit , ADA available.

* Bank, Gas Station, Supper Market and Gym Club nearby.

LEASE TERM: 6-9 months, Utilities included >>> "FREE" <<<.



Beautiful landscape

Extra Parking Available

Double Pane Windows

Pantry & Garbage disposal

Force Air Heating

New Vertical /Mini Blinds

Closet in bedroom & Extra Storage

On-site Manager, courtesy patrol



Property type: Condos with car port, WASHER & DRYER INSIDE UNIT

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Size: 690 sqft

Credit, Jobs & Rental history and background check

Discount for family with good student.

To apply and take bus : Copy & Paste ...( Terrace View Burien )... to Google Search or link:

http://www.apartment-searchs.com/bus_lne_easy

http://www.apartment-searchs.com/apply



