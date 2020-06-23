All apartments in Burien
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18204 5th Ave South

18204 5th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

18204 5th Avenue South, Burien, WA 98148

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Burien large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Den/Office, 2 Car Garage - Available NOW! - Welcome home to this large 2 story contemporary corner lot home. You drive up to plenty of parking, and proceed into the wonderful open floor plan, great room concept, covered entry patio, enter into a sitting area/living room,& main floor office/Den room with french doors. Large adjacent family room w/gas fireplace, dining room w/slider to fenced rear yard/patio area. Gourmet kitchen, great cabinets and counter space, w/pantry, half bath to complete the main floor. Upstairs large bonus room, large master bedroom suite with french doors, a walk in closet & 5 piece bath. 3 other ample sized bedrooms & another full bath, and laundry room. Hardwood floors & new carpet just installed throughout.Plus much more for this open comfortable home. Located close to downtown Burien for restaurants and also Hwy 509 & 518, SeaTac Airport and shopping down at Westfield Mall area. Please drive by to see if you like the location then call Reilly to tour this property at (253) 590-9591 or Misty 206-841-8527 & Dawnette 253-261-7154..

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Sorry NO pets, or Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty 206-841-8527 & Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Reilly): (253) 590-9591
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4560978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18204 5th Ave South have any available units?
18204 5th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 18204 5th Ave South have?
Some of 18204 5th Ave South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18204 5th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
18204 5th Ave South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18204 5th Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 18204 5th Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 18204 5th Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 18204 5th Ave South does offer parking.
Does 18204 5th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18204 5th Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18204 5th Ave South have a pool?
No, 18204 5th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 18204 5th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 18204 5th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 18204 5th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 18204 5th Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18204 5th Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 18204 5th Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.
