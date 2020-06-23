18204 5th Ave South

Amenities

Burien large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Den/Office, 2 Car Garage - Available NOW! - Welcome home to this large 2 story contemporary corner lot home. You drive up to plenty of parking, and proceed into the wonderful open floor plan, great room concept, covered entry patio, enter into a sitting area/living room,& main floor office/Den room with french doors. Large adjacent family room w/gas fireplace, dining room w/slider to fenced rear yard/patio area. Gourmet kitchen, great cabinets and counter space, w/pantry, half bath to complete the main floor. Upstairs large bonus room, large master bedroom suite with french doors, a walk in closet & 5 piece bath. 3 other ample sized bedrooms & another full bath, and laundry room. Hardwood floors & new carpet just installed throughout.Plus much more for this open comfortable home. Located close to downtown Burien for restaurants and also Hwy 509 & 518, SeaTac Airport and shopping down at Westfield Mall area. Please drive by to see if you like the location then call Reilly to tour this property at (253) 590-9591 or Misty 206-841-8527 & Dawnette 253-261-7154..



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Sorry NO pets, or Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty 206-841-8527 & Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



