16239 2nd Pl S

PRICE REDUCED BY $200 TO $2,795: Warm and Bright 4 Bedroom Home in Old Burien! - Application Pending:



Right near downtown Burien, this hidden gem awaits you! If you're looking for space, this home is for you!! Sprawling over two stories with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, there's even potential for a Mother-In-Law conversion downstairs! The oak finish cabinetry and black quartz counters in the main kitchen create a modern but warm feeling, along with a stylish accent wall in the living room. The dining room opens onto a beautiful deck, which overlooks the lush greenery of the backyard. Relax and rejuvenate in the luxurious master bath, where you'll find a soaking tub and double vanity, as well as access to a dreamy walk-in closet!



You won't believe your eyes when you go downstairs, to another level of paradise! Not only is there more cozy living space but a complete kitchenette, too! There's even a private patio that opens onto the beautiful fenced backyard. This central location affords easy access to Trader Joe's, PCC Market, Fred Meyer, pharmacies, and major freeways! With even more storage space in the two-car attached garage, this home is a must-see!!



**Small mature pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit, per pet.



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Status: Pending



