All apartments in Burien
Find more places like 16239 2nd Pl S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
16239 2nd Pl S
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

16239 2nd Pl S

16239 2nd Place South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burien
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16239 2nd Place South, Burien, WA 98148

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCED BY $200 TO $2,795: Warm and Bright 4 Bedroom Home in Old Burien! - Application Pending:

Right near downtown Burien, this hidden gem awaits you! If you're looking for space, this home is for you!! Sprawling over two stories with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, there's even potential for a Mother-In-Law conversion downstairs! The oak finish cabinetry and black quartz counters in the main kitchen create a modern but warm feeling, along with a stylish accent wall in the living room. The dining room opens onto a beautiful deck, which overlooks the lush greenery of the backyard. Relax and rejuvenate in the luxurious master bath, where you'll find a soaking tub and double vanity, as well as access to a dreamy walk-in closet!

You won't believe your eyes when you go downstairs, to another level of paradise! Not only is there more cozy living space but a complete kitchenette, too! There's even a private patio that opens onto the beautiful fenced backyard. This central location affords easy access to Trader Joe's, PCC Market, Fred Meyer, pharmacies, and major freeways! With even more storage space in the two-car attached garage, this home is a must-see!!

**Small mature pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit, per pet.

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending

#4050

(RLNE4893372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16239 2nd Pl S have any available units?
16239 2nd Pl S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 16239 2nd Pl S have?
Some of 16239 2nd Pl S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16239 2nd Pl S currently offering any rent specials?
16239 2nd Pl S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16239 2nd Pl S pet-friendly?
Yes, 16239 2nd Pl S is pet friendly.
Does 16239 2nd Pl S offer parking?
Yes, 16239 2nd Pl S offers parking.
Does 16239 2nd Pl S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16239 2nd Pl S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16239 2nd Pl S have a pool?
No, 16239 2nd Pl S does not have a pool.
Does 16239 2nd Pl S have accessible units?
No, 16239 2nd Pl S does not have accessible units.
Does 16239 2nd Pl S have units with dishwashers?
No, 16239 2nd Pl S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16239 2nd Pl S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16239 2nd Pl S has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr
Burien, WA 98148
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St
Burien, WA 98166
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest
Burien, WA 98166

Similar Pages

Burien 1 BedroomsBurien 2 Bedrooms
Burien Apartments with ParkingBurien Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Burien Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA
North Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Riverton Boulevard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College