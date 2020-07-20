16008 8th Avenue SW

Amenities

Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in Burien - This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath 820 square ft house is close to everything, making your work commute convenient.



It provides easy access to 509 to downtown Seattle and also I-5. This charmer includes all appliances and updated windows for heat efficiency, with an oil furnace. The kitchen has old world allure with cabinets from your childhood. Nice brick wood burning fireplace adds to its appeal.



Click or copy/paste url to view 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aNzSQXCE4S4&guides=0&play=1&qs=1&ts=2&lp=1



It comes with a detached single car garage and RV parking. The back yard is fully fenced with mature landscaping for lots of privacy.



Even a patio partially covered in case you prefer the shade. This is a delightful little house that is ready to go and waiting for you.



Terms: First month rent and security deposit. No smoking allowed. Small dogs only case by case with an additional $500 deposit. No Smoking.



Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view.



Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.



Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



No Cats Allowed



