Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

16008 8th Avenue SW

16008 8th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

16008 8th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98166

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in Burien - This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath 820 square ft house is close to everything, making your work commute convenient.

It provides easy access to 509 to downtown Seattle and also I-5. This charmer includes all appliances and updated windows for heat efficiency, with an oil furnace. The kitchen has old world allure with cabinets from your childhood. Nice brick wood burning fireplace adds to its appeal.

Click or copy/paste url to view 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aNzSQXCE4S4&guides=0&play=1&qs=1&ts=2&lp=1

It comes with a detached single car garage and RV parking. The back yard is fully fenced with mature landscaping for lots of privacy.

Even a patio partially covered in case you prefer the shade. This is a delightful little house that is ready to go and waiting for you.

Terms: First month rent and security deposit. No smoking allowed. Small dogs only case by case with an additional $500 deposit. No Smoking.

Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view.

Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.

Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2759790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

