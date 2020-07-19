All apartments in Burien
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
15921 3rd Plaza South West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15921 3rd Plaza South West

15921 3rd Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

15921 3rd Place Southwest, Burien, WA 98166
Burien Lake View

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Another fine rental by Dan Terry of Renters Warehouse, call 253-209-9701. Nicely updated 3 B/R townhome in Desirable Candlewood Condo's. New appliances, spacious bedrooms, new kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and granite back splash, granite and new sinks in all bathrooms, large closets and inside storage, finished under stairs storage, two downstairs coat closets, AC in the master bedroom. (3-6) blocks from Burien Town Square and Downtown activities, shopping, regional transit station, Hospital, schools very walk-able. Enjoy all the storage and workshop in the 1 car garage. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15921 3rd Plaza South West have any available units?
15921 3rd Plaza South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 15921 3rd Plaza South West have?
Some of 15921 3rd Plaza South West's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15921 3rd Plaza South West currently offering any rent specials?
15921 3rd Plaza South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15921 3rd Plaza South West pet-friendly?
No, 15921 3rd Plaza South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 15921 3rd Plaza South West offer parking?
Yes, 15921 3rd Plaza South West offers parking.
Does 15921 3rd Plaza South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15921 3rd Plaza South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15921 3rd Plaza South West have a pool?
No, 15921 3rd Plaza South West does not have a pool.
Does 15921 3rd Plaza South West have accessible units?
No, 15921 3rd Plaza South West does not have accessible units.
Does 15921 3rd Plaza South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 15921 3rd Plaza South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15921 3rd Plaza South West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15921 3rd Plaza South West has units with air conditioning.
