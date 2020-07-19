15921 3rd Plaza South West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Another fine rental by Dan Terry of Renters Warehouse, call 253-209-9701. Nicely updated 3 B/R townhome in Desirable Candlewood Condo's. New appliances, spacious bedrooms, new kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and granite back splash, granite and new sinks in all bathrooms, large closets and inside storage, finished under stairs storage, two downstairs coat closets, AC in the master bedroom. (3-6) blocks from Burien Town Square and Downtown activities, shopping, regional transit station, Hospital, schools very walk-able. Enjoy all the storage and workshop in the 1 car garage. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent.