Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A

15901 Maplewild Avenue Southwest · (206) 399-9277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15901 Maplewild Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98158
Seacoma Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
SOUND2SKY - Sound2Sky Luxury view home, new construction 2020. 2 bed 2 bath open concept living. All the amenities including 2 car garage, A/C. Be the first to enjoy gourmet kitchen w/island, prep sink, viking range and all new appliances, linear conversational fireplace. Master suite marble shower w/seating and view barn door closet. Sliding doors open to the beautiful Sound view. Quick 5 minutes to airport, 20 minutes to downtown Seattle. Walk to the beach!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A have any available units?
15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A have?
Some of 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A's amenities include new construction, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A currently offering any rent specials?
15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A pet-friendly?
No, 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A offer parking?
Yes, 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A offers parking.
Does 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A have a pool?
No, 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A does not have a pool.
Does 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A have accessible units?
No, 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A does not have accessible units.
Does 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A has units with air conditioning.
