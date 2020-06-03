15901 Maplewild Ave SW #A

Amenities

SOUND2SKY - Sound2Sky Luxury view home, new construction 2020. 2 bed 2 bath open concept living. All the amenities including 2 car garage, A/C. Be the first to enjoy gourmet kitchen w/island, prep sink, viking range and all new appliances, linear conversational fireplace. Master suite marble shower w/seating and view barn door closet. Sliding doors open to the beautiful Sound view. Quick 5 minutes to airport, 20 minutes to downtown Seattle. Walk to the beach!



No Pets Allowed



