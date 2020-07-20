15233 9th Avenue SW

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated media room refrigerator

Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Right Around the Corner from Olde Town Burien- 1100 SF - Quaint home and cozy Burien home right out of the 40's! 1100 sf, two bedrooms, one bath (remodeled), with a huge fenced yard. The home is in the process of being remodeled, new floors are being installed, new fridge and the interior painted.



The home has the dining room off kitchen, nice sized pantry area off kitchen and large sun room. It also features an enclosed deck. Original wood, divided true light windows with sliders from living room to sun room, sun room to enclosed deck. Door from master to enclosed deck. Need to see to appreciate this cute house.



Right around the corner from this residence is Olde Town Burien, which has lots of great specialty stores, restaurants, the Tin Room which has a Theater for you leisure time relaxation/shopping.



Downtown Burien within walking distance, new Library, Restaurants, Banks, Grocery, all the services that you would need, without getting into a car.



Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older.



Please contact Liz Phillips at (206)212-2243 or by email at pmsupport2@cbdanforth.com to schedule or showing or with any additional questions you may have



http://cbcdpropertymanagement.com/



(RLNE2590037)