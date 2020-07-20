All apartments in Burien
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15233 9th Avenue SW

15233 9th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

15233 9th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98166
Burien Lake View

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Right Around the Corner from Olde Town Burien- 1100 SF - Quaint home and cozy Burien home right out of the 40's! 1100 sf, two bedrooms, one bath (remodeled), with a huge fenced yard. The home is in the process of being remodeled, new floors are being installed, new fridge and the interior painted.

The home has the dining room off kitchen, nice sized pantry area off kitchen and large sun room. It also features an enclosed deck. Original wood, divided true light windows with sliders from living room to sun room, sun room to enclosed deck. Door from master to enclosed deck. Need to see to appreciate this cute house.

Right around the corner from this residence is Olde Town Burien, which has lots of great specialty stores, restaurants, the Tin Room which has a Theater for you leisure time relaxation/shopping.

Downtown Burien within walking distance, new Library, Restaurants, Banks, Grocery, all the services that you would need, without getting into a car.

Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older.

Please contact Liz Phillips at (206)212-2243 or by email at pmsupport2@cbdanforth.com to schedule or showing or with any additional questions you may have

http://cbcdpropertymanagement.com/

(RLNE2590037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15233 9th Avenue SW have any available units?
15233 9th Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 15233 9th Avenue SW have?
Some of 15233 9th Avenue SW's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15233 9th Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
15233 9th Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15233 9th Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 15233 9th Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 15233 9th Avenue SW offer parking?
No, 15233 9th Avenue SW does not offer parking.
Does 15233 9th Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15233 9th Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15233 9th Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 15233 9th Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 15233 9th Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 15233 9th Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 15233 9th Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 15233 9th Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15233 9th Avenue SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 15233 9th Avenue SW does not have units with air conditioning.
