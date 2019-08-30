All apartments in Burien
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

15218 26th Ave SW

15218 26th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

15218 26th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98158
No-Ko-Mis Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Serene, private setting in the Seahurst neighborhood - Private one bedroom, one bathroom MIL in the very desirable Seahurst neighborhood. Large living/dining rooms with unique wood floors, updated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Nice sized bathroom with shower and soaking tub an one oversized bedroom with walk-in closet and washer/dryer. Nice front yard with territorial view. Owner resides upstairs, but this unit is totally private and it's own space. Pets are on a case by case basis. Call Rick Sands 206 229 7999 RE/MAX Property Management for showings.

(RLNE3727955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15218 26th Ave SW have any available units?
15218 26th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 15218 26th Ave SW have?
Some of 15218 26th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15218 26th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
15218 26th Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15218 26th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 15218 26th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 15218 26th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 15218 26th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 15218 26th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15218 26th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15218 26th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 15218 26th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 15218 26th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 15218 26th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 15218 26th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 15218 26th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15218 26th Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 15218 26th Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
