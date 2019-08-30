15218 26th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Serene, private setting in the Seahurst neighborhood - Private one bedroom, one bathroom MIL in the very desirable Seahurst neighborhood. Large living/dining rooms with unique wood floors, updated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Nice sized bathroom with shower and soaking tub an one oversized bedroom with walk-in closet and washer/dryer. Nice front yard with territorial view. Owner resides upstairs, but this unit is totally private and it's own space. Pets are on a case by case basis. Call Rick Sands 206 229 7999 RE/MAX Property Management for showings.



